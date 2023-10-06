Remco Evenepoel in the Dark as Merger Chaos Reigns at Quick-Step: ‘We Get Zero Information’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Not even Remco Evenepoel knows what’s going on right now.

Riders and staffers at Soudal Quick-Step have been thrown into disarray by the team’s incoming merger – or perhaps takeover – by peloton powerhouse Jumbo-Visma.

Even Belgian superstar Evenepoel is in the dark about how his 2024 might look in the wake of what could be a massive shakeup of the WorldTour.

“We get zero information. And therefore we have no answers. We just don’t know anything,” Evenepoel told Het Laatste Nieuws on Thursday.

At present, little has been made clear about what would be the biggest shift in team structures of recent years. But what is certain is that the future of Patrick Lefevere’s long-running “Wolfpack” is at threat.

Scores of riders, directors, mechanics and soigneurs won’t be absorbed into the “Soudal-Visma” megateam and are stuck in a holding pattern waiting for a clue as to what the heck is happening.

“At the moment there are only question marks, for everyone. All we can do is wait, and hope it turns out well,” Evenepoel said. “We cannot estimate what will come our way in the next ten days or two weeks.”

“Refugees” from the merger-turned-takeover were flung a lifeline this week when Quick-Step chief Lefevere suggested he might set up a secondary team backed by a swathe of his squad’s current sponsors.

Otherwise, around 20 racers could be cut loose, creating a tidal wave through the transfer market.

Only a half-dozen Quick-Step riders are likely to be taken into the “Soudal-Visma” mega team and the remainder could be left scrambling for deals for 2024.

Evenepoel is likely to end up with either Ineos Grenadiers or “Soudal-Visma” next year but has so far remained quiet on his future. His conversation Thursday with HLN was the first time he’s spoken out – and he shared little detail.

“You can and are allowed to sign anywhere until December 31, so there is no rush,” Evenepoel told HLN.

“But everyone wants to know what will happen to Soudal Quick-Step as quickly as possible. It’s almost the holidays and these dormant question marks are definitely not nice.”

Quick-Step ‘refugees’ cling to hope of secondary team

Riders like Serry and Alaphilippe face less certain futures than Evenepoel

Evenepoel is one of the minority of racers currently at Quick-Step that’s assured a slot at a top team in 2024.

The 23-year-old megastar has been repeatedly linked to Ineos Grenadiers, and is reported to have been in discussions with top brass at Jumbo-Visma.

Quick-Step’s second team captain Julian Alaphilippe was this week offered a seat on the Team TotalEnergies bus for 2024.

The oil corporation’s CEO Patrick Pouyanné told Ouest France that Alaphilippe is more-than welcome at his TotalEnergies squad as it seeks a centrepiece – and ideally a Frenchman – for the post-Peter Sagan era.

Yet it’s not so bright for dozens of Evenepoel and Alaphilippe’s colleagues.

“It’s sad, but we don’t know much yet. We are not going to cry, and we are waiting for good news. We are all hoping,” Alaphilippe said of the team he raced with his whole career.

“It would be a shame if this team ceased to exist, but we haven’t gotten that far yet. I don’t really know what to say, we just have to wait and see.”

Sources in the Quick-Step camp told Velo this week nobody knows who they might work for in 2024 and have been left clinging to the hope of news on Lefevere’s “refugee” squad.

“If the scenario of a new team were true, everyone would be grateful to Patrick again,” Pieter Serry told HLN earlier this week. “The team would continue to exist, the staff could continue to do their jobs, because it is also late in the season for them to look for another squad.”

The UCI this week scrambled to outline its position and promised a list of all pre-registered teams will be revealed October 19.

It will mark the first important deadline if the merger is going to happen going into the 2024 season, and whether Lefevere succeeded in his “B Team” project.

“In such dark days for so many of Soudal-Quick’s riders and staff, the news [of a second team] is like a ray of light for us,” Serry said. “But as long as there is no official confirmation from Patrick, it will remain nothing more than that.”

Evenepoel saves mental matches for Lombardia showdown with Pogačar, Roglič

Pogačar, Roglič, Evenepoel will take center stage at Lombardia. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Soudal Quick-Step has seemingly ridden through the uncertainty on adrenaline. Ilan Van Wilder and Andrea Bagioli both won in Italian one-days this week.

Saturday will see Evenepoel take his turn.

The 23-year-old races Il Lombardia for the first time since 2021 and is touted as a top favorite for the season’s final monument alongside Primož Roglič and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar.

“I’ll use all my energy for the race. I’m here to chase my last big season goal, the Tour of Lombardy. I’m more concerned with that [than the merger],” Evenepoel said. “We have to do what we are known for, racing as fast as possible, and we’ll try to achieve a good result.

“There are reasons to panic and stress, but we should save that for after the season.”