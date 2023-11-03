Remco Evenepoel Remains a Question Mark for Tour de France: ‘We Still Have Doubts About His Level’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Remco Evenepoel all but single-handedly saved Soudal-Quick-Step‘s season in 2023, but team boss Patrick Lefevere said there are plenty of unknowns as the Belgian prepares for his Tour de France debut.

Evenepoel cracked at the Vuelta a España and was forced out of the Giro d’Italia with COVID-19, leaving Lefevere and everyone inside the team bus not really knowing what to expect next summer.

“We still have doubts about the exact level that Remco Evenepoel can reach in the Tour de France against Vingegaard and Pogačar,” Lefevere told Het Nieuwsblad. “We would have preferred if he could enjoy the Giro for three weeks before discovering the Tour de France.

“Because of all those setbacks this year, he immediately has to discover himself in the Tour,” Lefevere said.

“Remco has raced a lot this year and he probably did not take enough time to recover from his COVID infection,” Lefevere said of Evenepoel’s Vuelta crack. “Maybe he should have restarted in the Tour of Belgium instead of the Tour of Switzerland, which was much harder.”

Also read:

Lefevere celebrated Evenepoel’s season, which carried the team with big wins at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Clásica San Sebastián, the Belgian road nationals, and the world time trial championships.

COVID spelled the end of his Giro ambitions while in pink, and a rushed preparation for the Vuelta saw him out-gunned by Jumbo-Visma, which swept the final podium led by Sepp Kuss.

“I give him an 8 out of 10,” Lefevere said of Evenepoel’s season. “He was in the lead in the Giro until he dropped out with COVID. I think he could have shined without that illness. He was really in top form.”

Lefevere also shot down suggestions that Evenepoel might race the Giro-Tour double in 2024.

Jumbo-Visma merger is definitely off

Team boss Lefevere gave Evenepoel an ‘8 out of 10’ on his 2023 season. (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Lefevere also confirmed that any talks of a merger with Jumbo-Visma are off the table, not only for 2024, but permanently.

Reports of the merger between the two teams, which would have led to the likely closure of the “Wolfpack,” dominated headlines for weeks before the plug was pulled last month.

Lefevere admitted it was an unpleasant time for him or his riders and staffers.

“If the majority shareholder decides to sell, there is nothing you can do,” Lefevere said. “It didn’t make me happy, no. It was especially painful for the riders and all the other people who work for the team.

“All those people asked legitimate questions and I would have done everything I could not to disappoint them,” he said.

“But there is a majority shareholder (ed: Zdenek Bakala), and if he decides to sell, there’s nothing you can do,” he said. “When the bosses of the two teams met, I suggested waiting until 2025, but they wanted to do it very quickly.”

Lefevere said there’s no talk of picking up the conversation for 2025.

Reports suggest that Jumbo-Visma could be aligned with investment funds from Saudi Arabia.

“Jumbo-Visma has taken a different route. But there may be other candidates,” Lefevere said. “Who says the Saudis don’t want to get involved? They are criticized, but I can see that they will organize the World Cup in 2034. I always say that money has no smell.”