Remco Evenepoel smashes back into the stripes with emphatic time trial victory

Remco Evenepoel wasn’t long without the rainbow jersey.

The Belgian superstar ceded his 2022 road race world title Sunday in Glasgow, but he roared into the world title Friday in the individual time trial just five days later.

Evenepoel, set to defend his Vuelta a España title later this month, nipped two-time world champion Filippo Ganna (Italy) for the emphatic victory.

The final climb to the line, a steep ramp up to the Stirling Castle, proved decisive. In virtual timing, Evenepoel held about a 10-second gap going into the fan-clogged climb.

The Belgian star powered up the final climb to stop the clock in 55 minutes, 19 seconds to become the youngest world time trial champion for elite men.

Ganna was 12 seconds slower, with 19-year-old Josh Tarling (Great Britain) earning bronze in his debut in the elite men’s category at 48 seconds slower.

American Brandon McNulty posted an impressive ride to hit the top-5, stopping the clock 1:27 slower. Wout van Aert (Belgium) could only muster fifth.

McNulty’s result was the best for an American elite male in time trial since Lawson Craddock was sixth in 2019. The Texan also raced Friday, and stopped the clock for 16th.

More to come …