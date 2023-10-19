Remco Evenepoel Revisits Site of Horrific 2020 Lombardia Crash: ‘It’s Not the Nicest Feeling to be Here’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Remco Evenepoel revisited the site of his horrific, close-call crash at the 2020 edition of Il Lombardia that almost nipped his blossoming career in the bud.

The Soudal Quick-Step superstar nearly saw his promising future derailed when he crashed off a narrow stone bridge at high speed and fell into a ravine late in the Italian monument, leaving him with a fractured hip and doubts about his future.

The Belgian, who was only 20 at the time, fractured his pelvis and suffered a contusion to one of his lungs. After surgery and a full recovery, he returned to racing in 2021, and by 2022, won the world title and the Vuelta a España in his historic season.

An older and wiser Evenepoel returned to the scene of the accident earlier this month the day after finishing ninth in the 2023 Il Lombardia.

“It feels a bit strange to be here again,” Evenepoel said in a YouTube video. “I am not going to say I am feeling really emotional, because I could give it a place.

“Of course, it’s not the nicest feeling to be here.”

Evenepoel retraced the moments of the harrowing crash that saw him plunge into a deep ravine that came after descending the Muro di Sormano.

He struck a low-profile stone wall on a narrow bridge, and crashed over the top and landed into some bushes that likely saved him from more serious injuries.

In the YouTube video, Evenepoel and his wife examined the site of the crash, and comment how much worse and dangerous the aftermath could have been.

Incredibly, Evenepoel landed on a flatter section, and stopped short of falling further into a deeper gorge.

Evenepoel examined the stone bridge protector and even seemed to believe the impact was still visible in a road reflector panel.

“I somersaulted here and landed on the bushes,” he said. “It’s quite deep here.”

Evenepoel: ‘A lot of bad memories, and a lot of pain’

Evenepoel recently returned to the scene of his horrific 2020 crash. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

In what was just his second year in the WorldTour, Evenepoel was racing to win Il Lombardia in 2020.

He recounted how he approached the bridge carrying high speed of “80 to 85 kilometers per hour, so it was super fast” as he was chasing back on toward the leaders.

He said he had mentally marked two houses that were located just before a sharp right-hander approach into the lefthand corner at the bridge.

“Maybe I was too stressed about this point,” he said. “And I was really focusing on the two houses. I probably blocked it a bit and probably made a mistake.”

Evenepoel said he took the wrong line and “completely miscalculated the corner.”

“My mistake was that I was on the inside of the corner already, and then, in the end, I couldn’t take a good line anymore, and that caused me to go outside of the corner, and that caused the crash.

“I went straight into the sign, and into the ravine.”

Evenepoel put it down to a combination of elements, of speed, a “steering mistake and some stress,” and the tension of the stacked up corners.

“Nothing special right now. It’s alright,” he said of his emotions. “A lot of bad memories, and a lot of pain.

“I think it’s good to close the chapter and the story about this crash, and the bad memories I had in the past,” Evenepoel said. “That’s why we are here, just to give it a place, and recover 100 percent.”

Evenepoel ended his 2023 season with second at Chrono des Nations time trial race last week, and goes into a big season for 2024, with a likely Tour de France debut and a return to the Olympic Games at the center of his season.