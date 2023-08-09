Remembering Federico Bahamontes, the ‘Eagle of Toledo’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Federico Bahamontes, who passed away Tuesday at age 95, was the quintessential Spanish climber.

By the 1950s, riders had access to a much wider range of gears than in pre-war days, and Baha’ made full use of the lower ratios, even though they were still far higher than today’s choices.

Few could follow his fierce accelerations, and once clear of the opposition he could gain two or three minutes in a single climb. In his first Tour de France, in 1954, after dropping everyone on the Galibier, he famously stopped at the summit and bought an ice cream from a roadside vendor.

Bahamontes later said that he stopped to wait for his team car, to get a spare wheel after breaking a spoke halfway up the climb. But asked by the press after the stage why he stopped and waited, he replied: “I didn’t come to the Tour to win overall, I just came to win the climbers’ classification.”

Bahamontes did easily win the KOM title at that Tour, and he’d take it five more times in the following decade, along with two such prizes at the Vuelta a España and one at the Giro d’Italia.

In his Tour career, he would take first place on KOM climbs a record 41 times. Because of the ease with which he could fly away from the peloton, Bahamontes acquired a noble nickname, the “Eagle of Toledo,” named for the city in Spain where he lived his whole life.

It seemed inevitable that one day, because of his stunning climbing skills, he’d aspire to more than just winning another KOM title.

That process began in 1958. At age 30, Bahamontes took his first-ever Tour stage wins—one over the Pyrenean climbs of Aspin and Peyresourde to Luchon (winning by two minutes), the other over the alpine climbs of Vars and Izoard to Briançon (winning by a minute). By sustaining these long breakaway efforts, the Spanish climber proved that he could indeed aim higher at the Tour.

In 1959 — in a Tour contested by national teams not trade teams — Bahamontes led a 12-man Spanish squad that contained a number of strong, experienced domestiques. They helped him stay in contention on the flat stages of the opening week, and he was able to move up the standings when the climbing days began.

On the key stage 13 through the hills of the Massif Central from Albi to Aurillac, Bahamontes matched the top contenders in a seven-man breakaway that split apart the field.

Defending champion Charly Gaul, suffering on that stage of heat-wave temperatures, lost 20 minutes and any chance of a repeat victory.

Two days later, Bahamontes scored a brilliant stage win in a time trial up the Puy de Dôme peak. In 12.5 kilometers of climbing, he put 90 seconds into a revived Gaul, who was the runner-up, and almost four minutes into fifth-place Jacques Anquetil, the 1957 winner.

The Tour had never seen a climber of such ability—when Fausto Coppi won on the Puy de Dôme in 1952 six riders finished within 90 seconds of him, not just one.

The coup de grâce for Bahamontes came on stage 17, the first in the Alps, when he sped clear on the slopes of the Col de Romeyère, a 12.7-kilometer ascent with 8- and 9-percent grades. It was a climb he knew well from winning the KOM there in his 1954 debut Tour. Five years later he had a different goal.

Describing Bahamontes’ Romeyère attack, L’Équipe reporter Michel Clare wrote: “Here, in this home of eagles, the ‘Eagle of Toledo’ took flight toward conquering the maillot jaune. The closer the prodigious Spaniard approached the sun above the summit, Bahamontes’ shadow grew larger and seemed to paralyze the peloton.

“To the metronomic rhythm of his shoulders, he accomplished his ascension at a sprint. Perhaps the most admirable aspect, even more than the alternating play of his legs and their bulging muscles, was the movement of his body at the waist. He has the suppleness of a flamenco dancer, and, if truth be told, his cante jondo (his “deep song”) is for the mountains where, with frenzy, he can fully express himself.”

The only rider who could match Bahamontes that afternoon was Gaul, the Angel of the Mountains, who chased after the Spaniard for 15 kilometers on the descent and caught him with 55 kilometers remaining.

The two climbers then worked together like blood brothers on the tricky terrain that followed the Romeyère, and they sailed into Grenoble almost four minutes before the pack. The yellow jersey now belonged to Bahamontes, who five days later was crowned champion of the Tour, its first Spanish winner.