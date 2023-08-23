Become a Member

VeloNews Road Road Racing

Renewi Tour stage 1: Jasper Philipsen back in the fast lane with first win since Tour de France

Follow all the action in the five-stage race as the men's WorldTour resumes.

Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images

Jasper Philipsen picked up where he left off at the Tour de France as the men’s WorldTour clicked back into gear Wednesday.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck sprinter ace galloped to victory in an intense mass sprint to open the five-stage Renewi Tour across Benelux.

Philipsen jumped off the wheel of Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny), the young Belgian rider still trying to win his first WorldTour race. De Lie crossed the line fourth, and Philipsen celebrated his first win since taking four stages and the green points jersey at the Tour.

“It is nice that I can finish it like this,” Philipsen said. “I had to make quick decisions, today went well. It was quite a technical sprint and the finish has also changed a bit here. Positioning is very important.”

Also read: De Lie signs deal to stay at Lotto Dstny through 2026

Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) was second, with Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) kicking to third in the 182.9km stage from Blankenberge to Ardooie in the wild charge to the line among the top sprinters.

Formerly known as the Benelux, Eneco, and BinckBank tour, the five-stage race continues Thursday with a 13.6km individual time trial starting and finishing in Sluis.

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

