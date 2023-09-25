Report: Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step could merge

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

They went head to head in the Vuelta a España, but could Remco Evenepoel and the trio of Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič and Sepp Kuss become teammates?

That’s what the Dutch website Wielerflits reported Sunday, suggesting that Soudal Quick-Step and Jumbo-Visma may be about to merge.

Both teams have been amongst the most successful in the sport but with Patrick Lefevere looking for an increase in sponsorship and Jumbo-Visma set to lose its main backer this winter, joining forces is one way to tick the financial box.

According to Wielerflits, several unnamed sources have confirmed that discussions have been happening since mid-July. It states that Jumbo-Visma’s management and Soudal Quick-Step owner Zdenek Bakala met in Geneva and that this formed the basis for more detailed work on a possible amalgamation.

Under the plan, the website reports that Jumbo-Visma chief Richard Plugge would be the CEO of the new squad, Merijn Zeeman would be head coach, and Lefevere would switch roles to membership of the team’s Supervisory Board.

Rumors about Soudal Quick-Step have been swirling since last year, firstly with suggestions that Evenepoel was on the wishlist of Ineos Grenadiers owner Jim Radcliff, and more recently with claims that the Belgian and British squads could become merge into one.

The possibility that Jumbo-Visma rather than Ineos Grenadiers could go into partnership takes things in a different direction and, if it does indeed come to pass, would make it even more difficult for Radcliff and Ineos Grenadiers to return to the dominant position they have long been chasing.

Wielerflits claims that both sponsors are already on board and that the squad would be registered with the UCI as either Visma-Soudal or Soudal-Visma.

So many questions …

However several questions exist, not least about the number of riders who have contracts with the squads for 2024. Jumbo-Visma has 27 riders contracted for 2024, meaning it is already almost at full capacity. Soudal Quick-Step has 23.

With the UCI capping team sizes at a maximum of 30, what would the squad do with twenty or more riders who are surplus to requirements? Also, what would happen with the large numbers of excess staff?

Secondly, would Evenepoel get the Tour de France opportunities he craves if he has Vingegaard, Roglič and Kuss as teammates? Even if Roglič leaves, as has some have said is a possibility, there still would be an excess of talent, something which would limit chances and potentially cause tension.

Thirdly, Wielerflits acknowledges that both squads have women’s teams, namely Jumbo-Visma and AG Insurance–Soudal Quick-Step. Would these also merge?

Finally, and perhaps most crucially, how would the UCI react to such a project?

Its president David Lappartient has spoken in the past about possible salary caps, as have been seen in other sports.

The Frenchman has repeatedly said that the UCI is considering such a measure in order to lessen the risk of one or two teams dominating cycling at the expense of others.

Both squads have certainly left a huge mark on the season.

Jumbo-Visma took each of cycling’s three Grand Tours this year, as well as a podium 1-2-3 in the Vuelta a España plus in Sunday’s Elite men’s European championships. Soudal Quick-Step has won 53 times already this year.

Pooling riders and resources would surely only amplify that dominance.