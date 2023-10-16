Report: ‘Lease-A-Bike’ to be New Co-Sponsor at Jumbo-Visma

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jumbo-Visma secured a new title sponsor for 2024 with “Lease-a-Bike,” a lease-to-buy program that’s expanding across Europe.

That’s according to Wielerflits, a Dutch website citing several team sources.

Lease-a-Bike will join Visma as co-sponsor of the grand tour powerhouse for 2024 to fill out the team’s budget following the departure of Jumbo at the end of next season, according to reports.

There is no immediate word from Jumbo-Visma officials.

The breaking news — not yet independently confirmed by Velo — is the latest in a months-long drama involving the team’s search for new backers.

Over the weekend, Jumbo-Visma sport director Merijn Zeeman told De Telegraaf that the “future of the team is secure,” adding that “very nice companies have joined this team, allowing us to further expand the squad.”

The Dutch grocery store chain Jumbo told team officials earlier this year it would exit its title sponsorship at the end of 2023, yet it would honor its financial commitments through next season.

That looming budget hole prompted discussions of the now-defunct “mega merger” between Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step. Reports also surfaced of Amazon as a potential backer, but those are not yet confirmed.

Speaking to Velo during the Vuelta a España last month, Richard Plugge assured the team’s future is secure.

“We are here to stay. We have a plan until 2030,” Plugge told Velo last month. “No worries. We will be here, and we will try to maintain this position, but we have other teams who are pushing us. No worries on that end.”

“We have a good plan. We want to move on and be bigger, be stronger,” he said. “It’s a long-term strategy here.”

Lease-a-Bike is part of the Dutch conglomerate Pon, which owns several bike brands, including Cervélo, Jumbo-Visma’s racing bike. It also owns such iconic bike brands as Cannondale, Gazelle, Focus, GT, Santa Cruz, Kalkhoff, Schwinn, and Union.

Lease-a-Bike operates in Benelux and Germany and works directly with employers to allow workers to buy into its bike inventory in a lease-to-own program.