Riders Kicked out of Tour of Guangxi for Racist Gesture Apologize, Call It ‘Life Lesson’

The two Intermarché-Circus-Wanty riders who were kicked out of the Tour of Guangxi following a racist gesture have apologized for the incident and called it “an important life lesson.”

Madis Mihkels and Gerben Thijssen were both expelled from the Chinese stage race by their team after a video featuring the racist gesture was posted on social media.

In a video posted on Thijssen’s own Instagram account, Mihkels pulled the corner of his eyes in order to narrow them. It is a gesture that is deemed deeply offensive and racist toward people from China and other Asian countries.

Following furore on social media, Intermarché-Circus-Wanty announced that it had expelled Mihkels from the race. A short while later, it confirmed that Thijssen would not take part in the race either. His Instagram account was also deleted.

Thursday morning, Thijssen posted an apology in his X (formerly Twitter) account, which was signed by himself and Mihkels.

“We felt honoured to be invited to participate in the Tour of Guangxi. We feel really sorry for what happened yesterday morning, we realize that our social media publication was offensive and wrong. We feel really good in a multicultural environment, so it was never our intention to harm anybody,” the statement said.

“We want to apologize for our behaviour and our lack of education about the Asian culture to all people who felt offended, especially the Chinese fans and all parties involved in the organization of the Tour of Guangxi. We accept our withdrawal from the race. This error is an important life lesson for us both, which will definitely guide us to adopt a more humble attitude in the future.”

Thijssen was due to be Intermarché’s sprinter at the Tour of Guangxi, which started Thursday. As a result of the decision to kick them out, the team started the race with just five riders.

Laurenz Rex was the squad’s top finisher on the opening stage, which was won by Elia Viviani, with 11th place.