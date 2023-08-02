Riders stunned after TV motorcycle crashes into fans at Tour of Poland

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Wednesday’s fifth stage at the Tour of Poland was disrupted after a TV motorcycle crashed into fans with less than 5km to go.

Four people were transported to a local hospital after a motorcycle slammed off-course after coming through a traffic circle, officials said.

“During the final lap there was a motorcycle accident involving four spectators, two adults and two children, who were immediately taken to the local hospital as a precaution,” race officials said. “None of them suffered significant injuries. Three have already left the hospital, while the last one will remain under observation overnight.

“The motorbike driver and the cameraman, both from France with many years of experience in World Tour, race coverage suffered minor injuries.”

Riders saw the crash, and overnight leader Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) said it distracted him from contesting for the win.

“It wasn’t complicated until the crash with 4km to go. When the motorbike crashed, everyone was shaking,” Mohorič told Wielerflits. “I wasn’t thinking about the sprint. I couldn’t get my mind off what I saw. I just hope everyone is OK.”

Bahrain Victorious reported that “a motorbike pilot lost control of the TV bike, careering into supporters at 70kph, and trapping a small girl underneath the machine. The leading riders saw the incident take place just in front of them, and understandably lost motivation to fully contest victory in the closing stages,” a team statement read.

“We didn’t really want to sprint, we wanted to stop,” Mohorič said. “But the last time over the climb it seemed that the race went on so I still had to go for the bonus seconds.

“What happened with the motorbike shook us all; we wanted to stop the race. My heart sank, and I wasn’t thinking about the sprint at all, I was thinking about the people that were involved and I just hope everybody is alright.”

The front bunch slowed after the motorcycle incident, and there was discussion of neutralizing the stage. The speed kicked up again with about 2km to go as the bunch agreed to make the sprint, which provoked another pileup in the bunch.

Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) out-paced Mohorič in the incident-marred finale. Joâo Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) crossed the line third as the GC favorites surged to the front in the climb-heavy stage.

Riders were unsure what exactly had happened, and were later muted on the podium when news spread of the incident.