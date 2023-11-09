Rigoberto Urán Will Retire After 2024 Olympic Games

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Rigoberto Urán, the colorful and successful rider who helped usher in Colombia’s modern era more than a decade ago, confirms he will retire next season.

Urán, who turns 37 in January, turned pro in 2006, and was the vanguard of a new generation of Colombians that included Nairo Quintana, Esteban Chaves, and Egan Bernal that would dominate the peloton for more than a decade.

“I will keep racing until next year,” Urán said this week in Colombia. “I’ll do the Olympics, and then ciao.”

There were questions if Urán would continue with EF Education-EasyPost, his professional home since 2016.

Urán’s confirmation comes as Quintana returns to the WorldTour in 2024 with Movistar.

Urán won 14 pro races across his long and varied career, and hit podiums at the Tour de France with second in 2017, and twice second at the Giro d’Italia in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

He also won a stage in the 2017 Tour, and won silver in the 2012 Olympic Games behind Alexander Vinokourov. Despite rumors that there was a deal made for the gold, Urán insisted he was beat at the line.

That Olympic medal put Urán into elite company among Colombian athletes, and he’s since became wildly popular with his Go!Rigo!Go! brand of clothing and stores.