VeloNews Road Road Racing
Photo: Volta ao Alentejo/Special to VeloNews
Road Racing

Rising US star Luke Lamperti signs with Soudal Quick-Step

The three-time US national crit champion is expected to shine in the one-day classics and bunch sprints with the Belgian outfit.

Rising U.S. sprinter and one-day racer Luke Lamperti is heading to the WorldTour after penning a day to join Soudal Quick-Step.

The 20-year-old was one of the most hotly pursued signatures among the U23 ranks, and the Belgian outfit picks him up on a two-year deal.

After three seasons with Trinity Racing, the time was right for the Californian to make the leap.

“I looked up to this team since I was a really little kid and I’m really excited to join them and see where this takes me,” Lamperti said Wednesday. “Soudal Quick-Step is known for developing young guys and this had a massive impact on my decision to come here. It’s the right fit for me. I see myself doing more of the classics in the future as I progress in the sport, I just love the cobbled one-day races, and I’m glad I will do it with the ‘Wolfpack’.”

Also read:

A three-time U.S. criterium national champion, he’s also won at the GiroNextGen, Tour of Japan, Tour de Bretagne, Volta ao Alentejo, Tour of Taiwan, and the Lincoln Grand Prix.

Despite some big success, Lamperti decided to race one more season in the U23 ranks. He will headline the U23 squad for USA Cycling at the UCI Cycling World Championships this weekend.

Lamperti said another deciding factor was the team’s close relationship with Specialized bikes.

“We have known Luke for some time now and we are delighted that he decided to turn pro with us,” said Soudal Quick-Step CEO Patrick Lefevere. “He’s one of the most talented riders coming from the U23 ranks, he has a lot of potential, and a big love for the classics, so he’s in the right place to discover the Belgian one-day races and develop. We look forward to the next two years.”

Luke Lamperti
Luke Lamperti wins Sportsbreaks.com Tour Series 2022 round four. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

