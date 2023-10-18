Rui Costa Lands Deal with EF Education-Easy Post

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Rui Costa, the veteran Portuguese rider who popped for five wins this season, is heading to EF Education-EasyPost for 2024.

The 37-year-old and former road cycling world champion will be one of the more experienced riders on the roster. While he is keen to mentor the rookies on the team, but he said he’s ready to learn even more.

“Everyone, including myself, can grow alongside the younger riders. I am growing every year, learning despite my age. It’s true that I like to help, but I also like to learn and improve,” Costa said in a team release Wednesday.

“I’ve been a professional for about 17 years already and I’m still as excited now as I was 15 years ago when cycling was everything to me,” Costa said. “Motivation is something that grows as you live cycling. I want to get better every year and this year, with EF Education-EasyPost, I’ve heard very good things about the Cannondale bikes, so I think I’m going to be on the right bike to improve.”

Costa is the latest arrival in plenty of moves in the Education-EasyPost roster for next season.

Six younger riders are seeing a bump to the WorldTour, with Harry Sweeney (Lotto Dstny) and Michael Valgren also joining the top-tier squad for 2024.

Among the confirmed departures are Magnus Cort, who heads to Uno-X, and Jens Keukeleire, who is retiring.

With so much young talent coming on, CEO Jonathan Vaughters wanted a proven winner among the ranks.

“A rider like Rui, who has been racing in the WorldTour for so many years, knows how to win,” Vaughters said. “What’s more, he knows how to translate near-wins into wins. His experience will be a powerful asset to this team. We have a handful of riders making their WorldTour debut next year, and Rui will be an invaluable mentor to them.”

Costa turned pro in 2007, and raced for Movistar until 2013, before joining Lampre-Merida and UAE Team Emirates. He made the most of his one season at Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert, and hopes to have room to move in 2024.

“The goals are to keep adding, to keep winning. To start this season by winning, to finish winning, that brings me extra motivation for next year,” Costa said. “I want to keep going in the same direction. That’s my objective.”