Sepp Kuss and His Journey from Scrawny MTB Kid to Vuelta a España Champion

Rewind around a dozen or so years and Sepp Kuss was a skinny, happy-go-lucky Colorado kid that just loved adventuring on his bike.

Flash back to 2023, and not a lot has changed. Except that Kuss now has a Vuelta a España trophy on his shelf and the distinction of first U.S. grand tour winner in a decade.

Kuss’ childhood trainer Chad Cheeney saw it as both a surprise and an inevitability that Kuss arrived on the world stage.

“Sepp didn’t just come out of the box firing when he was with me,” Cheeney told Velo. “He didn’t stand out as a huge talent from the very start. Sepp really need time to come through.”

Cheeney is co-founder and coach of the Durango Devo junior program. He’s watched the likes of Kuss, Quinn Simmons, and mountain bike world-toppers Chris Blevins and Howard Grotts rise through his MTB-focussed team’s ranks.

“At first Sepp was just this skinny, natural-born explorer kid who was good at everything – like, really good – but he never properly focused down on one thing,” Cheeney said in a recent call.

“Some of those other kids were awesome from the start. But I never thought of Sepp as a possible superstar until my last years with him.”

Cheeney’s scrawny adventurer came some way since he left his mountain-town home.

Kuss this year was integral to Jumbo-Visma winning the Giro d’Italia with Primož Roglič and Tour de France with Jonas Vingegaard. The “Eagle of Durango” went on to make history this summer when he stood above his two champion teammates and claimed the maillot rojo of the Vuelta a España.

Kuss’ victory could mark a turning point in his career after he already spent almost six years as elite climber domestique for Jumbo-Visma.

After years in the shadows – a role perhaps first assumed as a kid – Kuss took his turn in the spotlight when he topped the podium in Madrid.

“We were lucky in that we had so many strong guys in the team. But it meant Sepp was never really the top guy,” Cheeney said.

“He was always little so he didn’t have the muscle some of his stronger teammates had. And that showed in our team competitions, and even at the regional and even national races we went to. He was always there, but rarely the top guy.”

‘He was just a natural-born explorer’

Kuss celebrates his Vuelta victory with Vingegaard and Roglič. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Cheney’s Durango Devo squad has set a swathe of young talents on the path to greatness.

Simmons won the junior world championship road race in 2019, Blevins has worn the stripes of MTB short track world champion, and Grotts has dominated U.S. cross country racing for years.

Likewise, Kuss has now ridden 12 grand tours, won stages at the Tour de France and Vuelta a España, and is renowned as one of the best “pure climbers” in the peloton.

But in many ways, the 29-year-old Kuss is still the same featherweight explorer that Cheeney took under his watch as a sixth grader.

“Sepp was never too specific on any one discipline or any one goal, he was just playing the field. He was trying downhill, racing cross country, skiing with his dad [Dolph Kuss is a legend of the Nordic ski scene – ed]. He was just a natural-born explorer on a bike,” Cheeney said over WhatsApp.

“He never really tried that hard at any one thing to be the best at that thing. At first, that held him back, but in some ways it meant he always enjoyed riding.”

Even after six years in the WorldTour, Kuss still can’t get enough of the bike and makes training as fun as it can be.

He builds his off-season base in Colombia guiding touring camps and still shreds Andorran trails on his MTB.

Kuss’ coach at Jumbo-Visma points to the Coloradan’s enduring love of all-things two-wheeled as being crucial to him successfully enduring his 2023 grand tour grand slam.

“Sepp’s success seems to come from the fact he just loves riding bikes. It’s never a challenge for him to go out training, he never finds it a stress,” Jumbo-Visma head of performance Heijboer told Velo. “He never really gets ‘weighed down’ preparing for a race.”

From mountain bike to high mountains

Kuss found his climbing legs on the MTB (Photo: Chad Cheeney)

Kuss was best known for his huge pulls in the high mountains for Roglič and Vingegaard before he became the USA’s first Vuelta a España champion since 2013.

The Coloradan can drive a mountain train to a tempo that’s blown riders like Tadej Pogačar and Geraint Thomas out of the wheel.

He’s not always been the big-diesel he is now however.

“When Sepp came to us we saw by nature he’s a really explosive type of rider, even though he has not much muscle mass,” Heijboer said. “Obviously, he’s not a sprinter, but he has a high glycolytic capacity.

“We saw we had to give him a lot of volume and a lot of intensity to make sure he went in the right direction for the role he has with us,” the Jumbo-Visma staffer continued. “We try to limit his training for explosiveness now because it harms his endurance.”

Guess where Kuss found that fast-twitch engine?

On the same short track circuits that took Devo riders Blevins and Grotts to the front row of elite MTB.

“All the kids that came out of Devo were super badass at short track because we did it every week,” Cheeney said. “I think Sepp only really became a ‘roadie’ when he moved to Boulder and started chasing Strava KoMs on all these super-inspiring road climbs with all these pro road racers.”

Ironically, Kuss is still crushing KoMs in his Vuelta-winning season.

Kuss claimed 808 of Strava’s mountain prizes while he climbed through his grand slam schedule, making him the most notorious KoM-bagger of the pro peloton.

‘I cried the first couple years I watched him on TV’

Cheeney and Kuss first came into contact when Kuss was in sixth grade (Photo: Chad Cheeney)

Kuss’ KoM-chasing roadie career began when he moved out of Durango to study for an advertising degree at the University of Boulder.

But Durango hasn’t forgotten Kuss since he moved away.

Durango rallied around Kuss last month when he closed in on his historic victory in Madrid. Posters hung in storefront windows and framed photos appeared on shop walls.

And last week, the town gave Kuss a hero’s welcome when he attended a homecoming parade that celebrated all-things Sepp.

One man in particular was riding the wave of Sepp-fever – the trainer who helped create Jumbo-Visma-era Kuss.

“All the hours I’ve missed riding and working because of watching Sepp this summer have been so worth it,” Cheeney said.

“It’s so rewarding to be able to see on TV a little kid you grew up riding with crushing mountains in the most romantic type of cycling. I cried the first couple years. Now when I’m watching I just get a big old ‘Sepp smile’, you know? It’s pretty special.”