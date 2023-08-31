Sepp Kuss on Human Powered Health closure: ‘It’s sad to see’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

ARCOS DE LA SALINAS, Spain (Velo) — Sepp Kuss is now at the pinnacle of the WorldTour, and he’s confirmed his spot as one of the best climbing domestiques in a generation at the heart of super team Jumbo-Visma.

Yet the Colorado climber might not be here if it weren’t for the help of Rally Racing, where he turned pro as a skinny mountain biker in 2016.

That same team — now called Human Powered Health — will shutter its men’s team at the end of the season.

Speaking to Velo, Kuss expressed his shock and dismay that the team that helped him turn pro will be shutting down.

“It’s sad to see because I left the team when they really were at the that turning point, when they were starting to grow, and it was a hard decision to leave the team,” Kuss told Velo. “I had a really good feeling with all the directors, Jonas, Charles, Pat McCarty, and all the riders and staff on the team.”

Also read:

Both Kuss and the team came a long way since he rode with the team in 2016, and raced full-time in 2017.

Team bosses Jonas Carney and Charles Aaron saw something special in Kuss, and signed him up to join their squad as a largely unknown college mountain biker.

Kuss was quickly on his way, and it all started with Rally Racing.

“I was racing Redlands Classic as an amateur, just getting noticed there,” Kuss said. “It was a really good environment for me to start in.”

Rally Racing was launching pad for Sepp Kuss

Kuss raced two seasons with Rally Racing before making the jump to the WorldTour. (Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

His two seasons at Rally proved decisive for Kuss.

As a former collegiate mountain biker, Kuss could widen his skill set on the U.S. domestic racing scene for two full seasons.

A couple of big rides in 2017, including a stage win at the now-defunct Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and second overall at the Tour of Alberta, helped him get noticed by the top European teams.

Jumbo-Visma was quick to scoop him up, and he returned to win the Tour of Utah in 2018, this time with the WorldTour outfit.

The next season saw him win a stage at the Vuelta a España, and by 2021, a stage at the Tour de France.

“It’s sad to see the team close,” Kuss said before the start of stage 6 at the Vuelta a España. “I could feel they were growing but also keeping that culture, which is one of the most important things that you can have on a team is that common ground with all the riders and staff. Hopefully, they can still find a sponsor.”

Also read: Sepp Kuss headlines US quartet at Vuelta a España

His exit from Rally coincided with the team’s efforts to expand its base and service course in Europe. Most of its riders and staff relocated to Girona, Spain, and by 2019, the team was racing full-time in Europe.

Hopes of a grand tour bid did not materialize, and Human Powered Health was close to signing Mark Cavendish and bringing on new sponsors in 2022.

This summer saw a shocker for the team when team backers decided to cut funding for the elite men’s team, but it will continue to support the women’s WorldTour team.

Sepp Kuss: ‘It’s definitely more complicated now than it was for me’

Kuss stands shoulder to shoulder with the biggest stars in Europe. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Like many other top U.S. pros, Kuss is watching in dismay as the once-thriving North American racing scene is dying on the vine.

Races that he once shined at, such as the Amgen Tour of California and tours at Alberta and Utah, are all shut down. Many of the long-running domestic teams are also closed or struggling.

Though Human Powered Health tilted its focus to Europe, the team still raced in the United States when it could and kept a strong American identity.

The team served as a bridge between both continents and helped groom some of the top North American talent as well as recruit experienced veterans to act as mentors.

Also read: Sepp Kuss poised to finish grand tour sweep in 2023

Kuss, 29, admitted it will be more challenging for younger riders who aspire to be the next Sepp Kuss to find a way to Europe without teams like Rally or races like Utah or Colorado.

“It’s more difficult for young riders. You have to look for other avenues, with the gravel scene and mountain biking, you can still show your talent,” Kuss said. “It’s hard to get that experience in road races. If you have the desire and drive, somehow you can make it to Europe, and work with the U.S. national team.

“It’s definitely more complicated now than it was for me a few years ago.”