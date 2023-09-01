Shirin van Anrooij launches 30km solo raid to win inaugural Tour de l’Avenir Femmes

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Shirin van Anrooij made the most of her cyclocross skills as she went on a solo raid to take a historic overall win at the Tour de l’Avenir Femmes.

Van Anrooij had over two minutes of an advantage as she rode up to the finish line in Sainte Foy Tarentaise, more than enough for her to seal the stage 5 victory and the race title.

Great Britain’s Anna Shackley came through for second on the stage and in the overall, with Van Anrooij’s trade teammate Gaia Realini (Italy) rounding out the podium.

Also read: A turning point for women’s racing: Tour de l’Avenir Femmes makes its debut

While the men’s event has been around since 1961, this year marked the first time that women could duke it out in the prestigious U23 race. Starting Monday with a tough opening time trial, the race laid out two sprint days and two big mountain tests on its remaining four stages.

Friday’s final day had rightfully earned its title as the queen stage with over 2,543m of climbing packed into just 98km of racing. The first-category Col des Saisies and Cormet de Roselend would be the decisive climbs but a long descent off the Roselend with around 30km to go was to be of major importance, too.

Antonia Niedermaier still had a loose grip on the leader’s yellow jersey going into the last stage having taken it on day one in the time trial. The German had given away a few seconds on the previous day’s uphill finish that had been won by a flying Realini.

Realini still had plenty to make up after losing a lot of time in the opening time trial, but Shackley and Van Anrooij were sitting ready to pounce just 14 and 19 seconds down respectively.

“We just made a plan for this race and we wanted to try and attack on the descent to try and get a gap on Gaia before the long climb just to make sure that she needed to attack to get back to us and waste some energy,” Van Anrooij said. “I just felt really good on the final climb and then, all of a sudden, I saw Gaia riding right in front of me and I attacked her before the QoM and I went full gas downhill towards the finish line. I just had a super good day in a super good moment.

“It’s pretty special. I was really looking forward to this race and I really wanted to try and be at a really good level here and I think everyone was. I think we were super close to each other in the GC before today’s stage and I just wanted to try and get to the podium but in the end, my legs were just really good and I just believed in it. It’s really special to win a race like this, especially if it’s the first edition.”

Trading blows

There were some early attacks from Switzerland’s Peter Stiasny on the opening climb of the day, who seemed to be swimming against the tide as she fought to gain just a minute on the bunch. Italy set its stall out, keeping Stiasny at close quarters as it marshaled the front of the peloton.

Switzerland had enjoyed a solid race with Linda Zanetti taking a surprise win on stage 2, but Stiasny’s race hadn’t gone as expected after she lost over two minutes on the opening stage. She lost even more time on Thursday’s mountainous stage and the final day was a chance to take something out of the week.

The hot pace swiftly reduced the size of the pack with around 20 riders left when Realini made her first move on the upper slopes of the Col des Saisies. The Italian could not shake everyone from her wheel, but only eight riders remained in the first chasing group behind Stiasny.

Stiasny made it to the top of the climb, but she was joined by Shackley, Shirin van Anrooij, and her Dutch teammate Fem van Empel — who won stage 3 — on the descent. Van Empel pushed the pace in the group and dropped Stiasny, who was caught by Niedermaier who was chasing hard to regain contact with the front.

The trio rode through the valley together with riders scattered across the road behind them. Realini had been dropped on the descent but managed to bridge across, while Niedermaier and Marion Bunel of the region Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes squad also jumped the gap before the start of the Cormet de Roselend.

Realini didn’t wait long to try and assert her authority on the Roselend, and she soon gained 1:20 on the five behind her, putting her into the virtual race lead. Her chances were bolstered as Niedermaier cracked, but Shackley, Van Anrooij, and Stiasny were still working hard behind her.

Van Anrooij eventually emerged as the lone chaser and she was quickly shutting down the gap to her Lidl-Trek trade teammate. This was for national pride, though, and Van Anrooij did not wait for Realini when she caught her and carried on alone.

Realini did briefly get back to the Dutchwoman, but Van Anrooij surged clear again with less than a kilometer to the top of the climb. It was on the descent that Van Anrooij really put the hammer down and she had a massive advantage of 2:30 by the time she reached the valley.

Shackley managed to close the gap a small bit to Van Anrooij but the Dutch rider still had a 2:20 gap as she crossed the line. It was enough to see her taking the overall title by 2:15 over Shackley with Realini jumping up one place to take the final podium spot at 3:50 back.