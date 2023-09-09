Simac Ladies Tour stage 4: Lotte Kopecky bolsters race lead with yet another win

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Lotte Kopecky strengthened her overall lead at the Simac Ladies Tour on Saturday, winning the penultimate stage atop the famous Cauberg ahead of SD Worx teammate Lorena Wiebes and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM).

Those three went clear on the final ascent of the climb, with Niewiadoma driving the pace to bring back lone leader Floortje Mackaij (Movistar Team) and making a big bid to drop the other two.

However Kopecky countered as the gradient flattened out, racing in for yet another victory and making it increasingly likely she will win overall on Sunday.

“I think I have to say thanks to the team, first and foremost,” she said. “They did an amazing job controlling everything. They brought groups back and closed gaps, so a big thanks to them.

“The Cauberg is a climb that really suits me. In a meeting this morning we discussed a scenario like this, and I’m happy to finish it off.”

Stage 4 was always going to be an important test for whomever was race leader, taking the riders over similar terrain to the Ardennes Classics and tackling a series of short, steep ramps.

These included three ascents of the Bemelerweg and three of the Cauberg, including the finish.

Kopecky won the world championships in Glasgow on a similarly punchy course and was confident, although she started the day just two seconds ahead of Riejanne Markus (Team Jumbo-Visma). There was no less than 44 other riders all within one minute ahead of her, giving plenty of incentive for aggressive racing.

One complication for her was the withdrawal of teammate Demi Vollering before the start due to a bad cold, leaving SD Worx a strong rider down.

Niewiadoma among the most aggressive

The stage saw numerous attacks, including one from multiple world champion Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar Team) in what the second-last day of competition in her career.

She surged with 52km to go, some four kilometers after Markus crashed and had to leave the race. Van Vleuten had Kopecky, Niewiadoma, Anna Henderson (Team Jumbo Visma) and Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Jayco AlUla) for company and while that was a very strong break, they didn’t get far.

A subsequent move by Niewiadoma and Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM-Firmenich) proved more successful and staying out front for almost 25km.

That was hauled back 28km from the end and while a five-woman move including Brodie Chapman (Lidl-Trek) and Zoe Backstedt (Canyon-SRAM) was then clear for several kilometers, things came back together after the penultimate ascent of the Cauberg.

Floortje Mackaij (Movistar Team) started her big bid for success with 8km to go, initially collaborating with Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck), Elise Uijen (Team DSM-Firmenich), Quinty Schoens and Elena Checchini (Team SD Worx) to gain several seconds, then pushing on alone with 5km left.

However her buffer at the bottom of the steep 1.2km final climb of the Cauberg was not enough to fend off a strong Niewiadoma, who thrashed up the climb to bring her back, but was ultimately beaten to the finish line by Kopecky and Wiebes, the riders in first and third overall.

Kopecky ends the day with an 11 second lead over Wiebes in the overall standings. Anna Henderson is next at 37 seconds, giving the race leader a comfortable margin heading into the final stage on Sunday.

That is a constantly undulating stage in and around Arnhem, again on a course that should suit the Belgian.

“It would be great,” she said, thinking of the possible overall win. “Tomorrow is a day we should not under estimate, especially because of the heat. It is a challenging course and that could really get into the legs.”