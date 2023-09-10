Simac Ladies Tour stage 5: Wiebes lands stage, Kopecky takes overall, Van Vleuten bows out

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

World champion Lotte Kopecky sealed the overall win in the Simac Ladies Tour on Sunday, successfully defending her leader’s jersey on the tough final stage, then leading out teammate Lorena Wiebes for the SD Worx squad’s third stage win in four days.

Wiebes had little problem in taking the sprint, with Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) second and Kopecky third. Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Team Jayco AlUla) and Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM-Firmenich) rounded out the top five.

The finale was animated by Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), who had made a long and brave solo bid for the stage win but was recaptured close to the line in Arnhem.

The retiring Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) had started the day in the top ten but missed out on a key 25-rider move. Once that had gone she decided to savor the moment, ultimately rolling in off the back of the second group waving and smiling, then being engulfed by a huge crowd of supporters and media once past the finish line.

No final win for Van Vleuten, but a farewell to remember

Sunday’s final stage of the Simac Ladies Tour was another tough one, with 150.3 hilly kilometers in and around Arnhem.

There were a number of early attacks, but the first big threat was a 20 rider move which went clear after approximately an hour. The best-placed of those overall were Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) and Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM Firmenich), third and fourth overall before the stage, with Henderson 37 seconds back and Georgi at 46 seconds.

Many of the strongest in the race would however get back on terms, though, and a new 25-rider lead group pushed forward. These included all of the top ten bar the riders in seventh and ninth overnight, Van Vleuten and Christina Schweinberger (Fenix Deceuninck).

Those present included the top three overall, Lotte Kopecky, Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx) and Henderson, with Pfeiffer, Zoe Backstedt, Kasia Niewiadoma (both Canyon-SRAM), Karlijn Swinkels (Jumbo-Visma) and Shirin Van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek) being the others from the top ten.

Behind, Van Vleuten was chasing in a bid to try to bring back the front group, but the large time gap made that impossible.

Niewiadoma fancied her chances on the tough course and jumped clear 27km from the end. This move didn’t work but she tried again with 21km remaining and, this time, snapped the elastic. The Pole was riding strongly on the undulating, tree-lined course and had 24 seconds with 12km left to cover.

Soon afterwards several riders clipped away from the peloton in a bid to bridge. However these were quickly scooped up and the peloton grew ever-closer to the lone leader, who was just five seconds clear starting the final 7.8km lap, continued giving it everything, but was caught with 2km to go.

Floortje Mackaij (Movistar Team) immediately gapped the group and got several seconds of an advantage, but the sprinters were not to be denied. Race leader Kopecky led it out for Wiebes, who triumphed ahead of Balsamo.

Meanwhile Van Vleuten spent her final kilometers as a rider sitting at the back of the second bunch, smiling, relaxing and blowing kisses to spectators. She crossed the line arms aloft, but this time in a gesture of gratitude rather than victory, her next phase of life about to begin.