Sky is limit for Remco Evenepoel after claiming TT world title

STIRLING, United Kingdom — Remco Evenepoel conquered the world for the second time, but he doesn’t want to stop there.

After waving goodbye to his road race rainbow jersey last Sunday, Evenepoel picked up another for his collection Friday with a dominant performance in the worlds TT to beat Filippo Ganna by 12 seconds.

It is another item ticked off on his brimming palmarès that already contains that road race win in Wollongong last year, a grand tour win at the Vuelta a España, and two Liège-Bastogne-Liège victories.

Bronze medalist Josh Tarling, who joined Evenepoel as the only other 19-year-old to win an elite TT medal, described the Belgian as an “inspiration” and an “animal” in his own post-race press conference. At 23, Evenepoel has a lot of his career still ahead of him, but he also has some grand plans for his future.

“I don’t know,” he said when asked where his limits lay. “This title was definitely a big goal for my career and for the season. It’s another achievement unlocked, so I think the next big goal will be to win the grand tours and the one-week WorldTour races, just try to win everything but that’s not easy at all with a super strong field of riders on every terrain. We will see where the limits will be. I like to improve myself and to look for all the limits.”

Though he may not yet have reached some of the peaks of his peer Tadej Pogačar, like the Slovenian it seems as though few things are off limits for Evenepoel. He already has a Vuelta a España title in his back pocket and will soon be headed to Spain to defend it, while a Tour de France debut looks to be just around the corner.

With which team he might make that debut seems to be up for debate at the moment. Though he currently has a deal with Soudal Quick-Step that takes him through 2026, rumors of an early split and a move to Ineos Grenadiers has only grown stronger in recent months — despite the best efforts of Quick-Step team boss Patrick Lefevere to squash them.

Evenepoel refused to answer any questions about Ineos, saying “next question” when it was first brought up, though he did touch on how he felt about fielding questions on the rumors.

“I hope it calms a bit down because the Vuelta is a three-week race and if I have to hear the same shit every day for three weeks it’s going to be a long Vuelta,” he said. “Sorry for my words. I hope it will calm a bit down. I’m the type of guy who is quite emotional and likes to answer with the pedals and I think today I did that, and I hope I can do that at the Vuelta but with a strong field it will be difficult.”

A good time to have a good day

Remco Evenepoel rides to victory in the worlds TT (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The only rider able to get close to the imperious Evenepoel in the time trial was Ganna, a rider that has much more in physical stature than the pocket Belgian. Evenepoel had to give it everything he had to keep within touching distance of Ganna in the earlier part of the time trial, where the Italian’s power advantage would pay off, and hope that he had enough in the legs up the final cobbled rise to the finish line.

“I knew I was four seconds behind on the first intermediate, which was quite a surprise because I was already pushing a lot above my planned power. My terrain was still to come with the proper headwind and the uphill parts,” Evenepoel said. “I felt that it was one of those days that the wall that we speak of just wasn’t coming until the cobbled part started. It was one of the days I could keep riding at the pace I was setting. A good time to have a day like that.”

Evenepoel’s performance in the time trial was something of a turnaround from the road race last weekend, where he looked a little secondhand. That is in contrast to his Belgian teammate Wout van Aert who scored a medal in the road race but could only manage fifth in the TT.

Interestingly, the top three in the road race had all contested the Tour de France while none of the TT top 3 had done the French race. For Evenepoel, those results were mere coincidence and he believes his build-up to the worlds was key in coming good for the time trial.

“I knew I was in good shape with good legs but my personal goal for today was higher than it was on Sunday. As the defending champion, you always have to be motivated and say that you are here to win but I think it was not too difficult to focus,” he said.

“It’s a bit comparable with the Olympics before where in the road race the guys in the top 10 all did the Tour de France and in the TT, the top 3 was not from the Tour de France so it looks like you could see a baseline in that. With the road race, there is an advantage to do the Tour de France, and in the TT not really. In my case, it was a bit the same last year with the Vuelta and in the TT not being on my best level and in the road race being on my best level again.

“It looks like in the TT you need fresh legs and in the road race you can use the endurance and the baseline from the Tour de France. It’s not a secret anymore in cycling that to go to a one-day race a grand tour is not bad but to do a TT, which is almost always shorter than one hour which is quite explosive it’s maybe better to have fresher legs.”