Skylar Schneider and Alfredo Rodriguez win American Criterium Cup race at the Tour of America’s Dairyland

Grafton, Wisconsin, home of the Giro D’ Grafton of the 11-day Tour of America’s Dairyland and race number four of the American Criterium Cup, became the stage for hard-fought battles to retain the Selle Italia red leader’s jersey.

When the dust settled, Andrea Cyr would retain her lead, while Danny Summerhill would suffer a mechanical in the last lap, costing him a top placing and the series lead.

The Giro D’ Grafton is a 1.4-kilometer course through an idyllic village on the Milwaukee River, the race features six corners and a long 325-meter drag from the last corner to the finish line. The race is fast, technical, and difficult to get away, and as expected, both races came down to a field sprint.

Women’s race

The women’s race featured a notable non-starter: Kim Lucie of DNA Pro Cycling had crashed in the final stretch of the previous day’s race and would not be racing to defend her green sprint jersey. But with enough points to carry through into the next ACC event, Boise Twilight, and her DNA squad capturing the majority of in-race points, she kept her sprint lead going into Boise.

L39ion of Los Angeles’ Skylar Schneider won the final sprint, with her sister Samantha Schneider taking second in front of a Wisconsin home crowd. Harriet Owen of DNA Pro Cycling rounded out the race podium.

Samantha’s second place would also put her on the ACC podium; she now sits in third overall. Miami Nights’ Andrea Cyr and Paola Munoz kept their first and second places in the series by placing sixth and fourth in the day’s race.

The women’s podium.

ACC women’s overall

CYR, Andrea: Miami Nights 279 MUNOZ, Paola: Miami Nights 236 SCHNEIDER, Samantha: L39ION of Los Angeles 171 RYAN, Alexis: L39ION of Los Angeles 148 RYAN, Kendall: L39ION of Los Angeles 143

Full results.

ACC women’s sprint

LUCIE, Kimberly: DNA PRO CYCLING 90 ZAVETA, Erica: Denver Disruptors 35 PLESSING, Rachel: ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 35 BRECK, Holy: DNA PRO CYCLING 35 CUMMINS, Olivia: DNA PRO CYCLING 30

Full results.

Men’s race

The men’s race came down to the battle we’d been expecting between old teammates Danny Summerhill and Alfredo Rodriguez.

Knowing that their best chance for a win was in a group sprint, both of their teams played it safe during the race, keeping the pace high, making a breakaway nearly impossible. On the last corner, Summerhill slipped a chain, losing his crucial position, and would end up 14th, behind his leadout men.

Rodriguez and Bryan Gomez would take first and second for Miami Nights, with Florenz Knauer of the German team 54×11 getting third.

Summerhill slips into second in the ACC, with Rodriguez now in the Selle Italia red jersey and Gomez in third.

Summerhill did extend his lead in the sprint competition and keeps the green jersey, and Dusan Kalaba of ButcherBox p/b LOOK moves into second in sprints and fourth overall. If ButcherBox’s series attendance remains constant, Kalaba will be a threat to both podiums of the ACC.

The battle for the series win is getting heated as riders start to bunch up at the top of the points tally. The leadership will likely bounce around as success is now dictated by ability, skill, and luck. We’ll have to wait until the end to see who fate smiles on.

ACC men’s overall

RODRIGUEZ, Alfredo: Miami Nights 302 SUMMERHILL, Danny: ACG 261 GOMEZ, Bryan: Miami Nights 210 KALABA, Dusan: ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 166 MARTINEZ, Clever: Miami Nights 138

Full results.

ACC men’s sprint

SUMMERHILL, Danny: ACG 95 KALABA, Dusan: ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 45 HARDIN, Will: Project Echelon Racing 25 GOMEZ, Bryan: Miami Nights 20 GIBBONS, Thomas: Automatic | Abus 20

Full results.

The battle for Red is heating up as we near the series mid-point. The race for red continues July 8 in Boise, Idaho, at the Boise Twilight Criterium, presented by Bailey Glasser.