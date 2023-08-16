Smiling in final farewell: Annemiek van Vleuten shrugs off misfortune in swan song world champs

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

One of the most surprising images from Sunday’s women’s race at the UCI world road championships was that of Annemiek Van Vleuten, defending champion and winner of over 100 pro races, riding down the finishing straight beaming and waving at the applauding crowd.

She’d raced strongly in what is her final worlds, spending several kilometers chasing back from a puncture with 67kms remaining, launching a number of attacks after she rejoined, then losing any hope of a medal when she had another puncture with just over a lap to go.

That saw her trail in eighth, 2:48 behind the winner Lotte Kopecky (Belgium), and 2:41 off the time of her Dutch teammate Demi Vollering and Denmark’s Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig.

It was a rollercoaster of emotions for her. Given how disappointed she was with the final two days of the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift, the reasonable expectation was that she would be similarly gutted at the end of Sunday’s road race.

But, as the smiles and waves and upbeat post-race comments showed, that wasn’t the case.

“Goosebumps,” she said, describing her emotions on the final lap.

“I love the UK people, they have a special place in my heart. And I could also feel that I have a special place with the UK audience. It was not nice to have a flat tire in the last lap. But then you also need to accept it. Nothing too… it was just a flat tire. It got me out of the race. And then I was able to not get angry or mad or disappointed, but I felt like, ‘I need to enjoy this.’

“Thank you for the all the people that [cheered]… I could feel they realize that it’s my last world championships, so it was a nice ending.”

Looking for the silver lining

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – AUGUST 13: Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands fought for gold in her final worlds, but things didn’t go to plan due to two punctures. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Van Vleuten is big into mental performance and said that she learned an important lesson about making the most of things at last year’s world championships.

She crashed in the mixed relay team time trial, fracturing her elbow. Despite the injury, she decided to start the road race three days later. Against all expectations, she went on to win.

“Accept, adapt and move on,” she said, a mantra she repeated more than once after Sunday’s event. “You can get really angry about a flat tire, but you cannot do anything about it, and it’s better to make the best out of it.

“The same with a broken elbow. I was last year thinking like, ‘okay, I can still help Marianne Vos to become world champion. So let’s start the race and at least go home with a better feeling.’ That was my mentality last year with my broken elbow. Then I got [to be] world champion.

“You need to make the best out of it. And that was enjoying the last moment. I’m super proud that in my last world championship I was still in the mix, fighting actually for the win, and helping my team to [try to] win. So I still the energy there, I didn’t lose the energy in my last year. I was actually super-relaxed today.”

Van Vleuten is a proven winner in the sport and showed many times this season that her hunger to triumph remains. Ending up with another rainbow jersey would have been a Hollywood ending to her career, but prior to that second puncture she played an important team role with the Dutch squad.

At one point she and Tour de France Femmes winner Demi Vollering were in discussions during the race. Asked at the end what had been spoken about, she elaborated.

“Demi said to me, ‘you need to ride, now!’” she said, adding that she replied “okay” to the request.

Asked by a journalist if there was no discussion or debate about it, Van Vleuten suggested not, stating that Vollering was the team leader on the day.

“It also made it more easy because this year she showed that she had an amazing level. I only said to Riejanne Markus I am still quite good, because I could feel when I came back two times from the bike change that I had a really good level. I think it was sad that we were not there [at the end] with two of us in front.”

From camper vans to plush team buses

Annemiek Van Vleuten enjoyed her final day in the worlds, savoring the atmosphere and being cheerful despite things not going to plan. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Now 40, Van Vleuten has been a pro for a decade and a half, and said that there have been massive changes in that time. Recalling her first UCI team, she said that things were basic.

“We traveled in a camper van with all the bikes in the back. We travelled from the Tour du Limousin to Sweden in that camper van. That was a crazy time.

“I’m super proud that I have been part of the whole developments of women’s cycling. And I think also, I helped a little bit to raise the bar a little bit for women’s cycling, to get it more professional. I was always the first one to go to altitude, now everyone’s going to altitude.

“I’m happy that I’ve been part of the whole journey. And I think it’s also feels good to leave the sport now it’s on a super high level. For sure, it will make more steps and it will continue to develop. But I think when I started, it was an amateur sport, and now it’s a professional sport. I’m proud to be to add a little part also to that.”

Despite her age, she has remained competitive. This year started slowly but she won La Vuelta Femenina, albeit with a controversial attack on race leader Demi Vollering with two days to go, and also took the Giro d’Italia Donne.

She rode strongly in the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, although faded towards the end to take fourth overall.

She’s clearly still one of the strongest riders in the sport. Given that, did she have any moments this year where she considered continuing for another year?

“The more people ask me do you have doubts to retire and that are begging me to continue, the more I think it’s a really good moment to stop,” she answered. “It’s nice if they want me to continue, it’s better than they ask you ‘when are you going to stop?’

“It makes me proud because it gives me the feeling that I still entertain people. When I think of today, I’m still in front, entertaining, and I’m still full of energy to get the best out of myself in the races. It makes me proud that I still have that attitude.”

Remaining competitive is important to her; knowing when to stop is also a priority. “I know if I continue too long that level will go down, the energy level,” she explained. “And I’m proud also for today, how I raced today, I’m proud to say goodbye to the sport like this.”

Taking the next step

Wearing the rainbow jersey as the 2022 champion. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

So, given that talk of goodbyes, what comes next for her?

She will ride two more races before stopping, the Tour of Scandinavia starting August 23 and the Simac Ladies Tour beginning on September 5. Ideally, she says, the best farewell would be riding a classic like Il Lombardia, having one more major target to aim for.

But, as she points out, the women’s calendar doesn’t offer the riders this option.

“I love Italy so that would have been a really nice way to say goodbye. I think our calendar needs revisions because you don’t have really an autumn [season]. We have a really nice spring, but now it’s a bit like…you have two stage races.

“The guys still have a nice autumn calendar with one day races. I think it would also be nice if they have a women’s edition. So, next year, Lombardia. It is for me sad it is not there. That’s why I finish like this.”

The plan for the two last races is not to go all out to win. She could do that, of course, but perhaps as part of her unwinding she said there is no appeal in that. She wants to instead savor the remaining 11 days of competition, riding those two stage races in a free role.

“I don’t want to go there for the GC because then it puts me under pressure,” she explained. “I just want to race with my heart. And that’s usually better to approach every day as a one day race. There’s some nice ingredients to race on, especially the Tour of Scandinavia.

“It’s also nice to race with my team. I don’t want to have the pressure. And also my level will be not so high anymore. I will just like to say goodbye to the sport.”

The last event will be a local one. It sounds like she has historic reservations about the race but sees it as a very good opportunity to bow out close to home.

“The Simac Ladies Tour…it’s not my favorite race, by far not, but it’s so nice that there’s a prologue five kilometers from my home, where I live,” she explained. “And it finishes also in Arnhem, it’s only 15 kilometers [away] and it’s on my training area there.

“It’s a nice way to say goodbye to the sport. Also it’s how I started, because in 2007 I did my first race in that Simac Ladies Tour. At that time it was the Holland Ladies Tour.”

So after those two events, what comes next?

Van Vleuten is clear that she is done training in a structured way. She will continue riding her bike, says gravel is a possibility, but vows not to do any more intervals. It’s time to switch off.

“I’m happy to stop being stressed about the need to keep your level high. That’s not what I want,” she said. “I’ve been there.

“You will see me in the sport because I want to continue at something. But I think first [I’ll take] a year to see a bit what I want to do. To take my time.”

To take my time. After years of rushing, and pushing, and chasing win after win, she’s earned that right.