Soudal Quick-Step Riders, Staffers Lament Possible Closure of the ‘Wolfpack’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Soudal Quick-Step and its days as one cycling’s most prolific and successful programs could be numbered if the “mega merger” with Jumbo-Visma happens.

Though details remain sketchy, riders and staffers at the long-running Belgian team are bracing for the worst but hoping for the best as negotiations continue behind the scenes.

“It is especially sad, because it is a team that has been at the heart of cycling for years. It is a team with a great history,” Soudal Quick-Step’s Julian Alaphilippe told CyclingProNet. “It’s sad, but we don’t know much yet. We are not going to cry, and we are waiting for good news. We are all hoping.”

Two-time world champion Alaphilippe is one of the latest in a long line of strutting stars of the self-styled “Wolfpack” that raced for more than two decades at the front of the peloton.

From Tom Boonen to Paolo Bettini, to Philippe Gilbert and Mark Cavendish, some of cycling’s biggest names in the past two decades and more raced under different title sponsors, but under the same ethos that eventually gelled into the “Wolfpack.”

The Belgium-based team and its fleet of big-name riders barnstormed across the cobbles, bergs, and hills of the Belgian classics and in sprint stages in consistency unmatched in modern cycling history. It even won a grand tour along the way with Remco Evenepoel in the 2022 Vuelta a España.

All that could come to an unceremonious end perhaps in a question of weeks.

‘It would be a shame for cycling’

They’re not one team yet; in action during Monday’s Coppa Bernocchi. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

That legacy could be on the chopping block if the reported merger with Jumbo-Visma comes to fruition.

News of a possible fusion broke barely a week ago, and Soudal Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere confirmed some key details about the talks that he said started before this year’s Tour de France.

Under a rough sketch, the two teams would largely be folded into the Jumbo-Visma structure, with Jumbo-Visma’s CEO Richard Plugge and lead sport director Merijn Zeeman remaining at the top, with Lefevere slotting into an advisory role.

Soudal Quick-Step and its “Wolfpack” brand as a team would cease to exist.

“Our team has built up a certain status over the years. We occupy a certain place in international cycling, which is quite unique,” Soudal Quick-Step sport director Tom Steels told Sporza. “The Wolfpack is the Wolfpack for a reason. Look at our way of racing, we have been at the top for years, have colored races, drawn fans, achieved many victories, usually in spectacular fashion. That is something that could disappear from cycling.”

If this whole jumbo/quickstep merger does happen I’m genuinely sad to see the apparent demise of what has been one of the most prominent long term ‘franchise’ in cycling and having been a part of that family for 2 of my best years it touches home even more. Save the wolfpack! — Dan Martin (@DanMartin86) October 2, 2023

Steels is among 60 or so Soudal Quick-Step staffers who could also be left without jobs.

“It would be a shame for us as team employees, but also for cycling in general,” he said. “It’s been going on for too long. We hope to have an answer within two weeks.”

There’s just as much uncertainty about sponsorships, especially with the rumored arrival of Amazon as an important new partner. Bike suppliers, materials, and other technical partners still need to be hashed out. Soudal officials told Belgian media they’re committed to remaining in the sport as a title sponsor.

Jumbo-Visma riders would be largely protected, though Primož Roglič is being allowed to break his contract if another team pays his buyout clause. It’s expected that all of Soudal Quick-Step’s riders will be free, though some would be sign on with the new-look team.

Like Alaphilippe, other Soudal Quick-Step riders say they’re largely in the dark, and everyone is anxiously waiting for more details.

“I remain calm about it, because we don’t know anything concrete yet. We are a bit in the dark, but there is no panic,” Lampaert told Sporza ahead of the Coppa Bernocchi on Monday.

“It would be a shame if this team ceased to exist, but we haven’t gotten that far yet. I don’t really know what to say, we just have to wait and see.

“I don’t know,” he said when asked where he’d be racing in 2024. “That will have to be seen. I think I have my place in the peloton anyway, but I don’t know how many places there will be and who will come along. And we also don’t know that the merger will happen in 2024.

“I am now mainly looking forward to the last matches and the end of the season. Then I will take a holiday, and we will know more by then.”

‘It shows that the cycling model is not very strong’

Riders remain in the dark about a possible merger. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Riders from other teams are also watching in interest, as any major merger will have a spillover effect across the entire peloton.

“It is above all a terrible story. If two of the best teams in the world find it necessary to merge for financial reasons, it shows that the cycling model is not very strong,” said Ag2r-Citroën rider Oliver Naesen. “The only source of income in the race is sponsorship. Just find a million euros, let alone 10 million euros.

“So it is not great news for the sport, because if a team disappears, people will also disappear.”

Lefevere looked to have his team’s future secure with the rise of Evenepoel, whom many hail as a possible Tour de France winner. Behind the scenes, however, there was discontent among the “Wolfpack,” and now Evenepoel is being linked to a possible move to Ineos Grenadiers or other teams if the merger deal goes through.

Even riders inside Jumbo-Visma don’t have a clear picture of what is happening.

“It’s not too bad, we are still working on the current season, of course,” Wout van Aert said to VTM before the start of the Coppa Bernocchi.

“But it does keep us busy, that’s for sure,” Van Aert said ahead of kicking to victory Monday. “Everyone is professional enough to complete the races as they should. There is no stress in our team.”