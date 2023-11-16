Stefan Küng Recounts Horror TT Crash: ‘I Was Racing Blind’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stefan Küng was tucked so deep into his aerodynamic position he could only see the ground below him.

Speaking to the media for the first time since the controversial crash that saw him finish the race despite bleeding profusely and a cracked aero helmet, Küng recounted what happened.

“It all happened very quickly,” Küng told SRF. “I cover 50m in a few seconds in a time trial. I had no time to react.”

In the aftermath of his horrific, high-speed crash during the European time trial championship in the Netherlands in September, he suffered a concussion, broken bones, and even lost his wedding ring.

The Swiss time trial specialist was racing what he called a “blind” position in his aero position with his head tucked down low on his handlebars.

In order to keep the most aerodynamic position, he keeps his head tucked low, and counts on verbal guidance from the follow car.

His only vision was a few meters ahead of him, with a painted traffic line as his only guide.

Instead of looking up to see where the course goes, Küng relied on direction from the following team car via an ear piece to alert him of upcoming dangers.

It all happened in an instant.

Küng plowed straight into metal barriers at nearly full speed when he realized too late that the course was veering right.

“I’m basically blind, I can only see a few meters ahead,” Küng said. “When I realized there were barriers, there was no time to react.”

Küng smashed into the metal barriers nearly at top speed, and struck his head directly on one of the support poles. His aero helmet was crushed, and he bled profusely from a gash to his face.

Images of a bloodied and cut up Küng remounting his bicycle and finishing the race — he was on podium range and still managed to finish 11th despite the crash — prompted a wave of controversy in the aftermath.

Küng: ‘The wedding ring is gone’

Stefan Küng recounted details of his controversial crash at the European time trial championships. (Photo: Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

The Swiss cycling federation reviewed concussion protocols, and the UCI later ruled that Küng should not have been allowed to keep racing.

The Groupama-FDJ star was checked at the finish line, but said he could not remember much of the aftermath of the crash.

To add salt to his wounds, he also lost his wedding ring. Images confirmed he finished the race with his ring still on his finger, but later lost it, most likely in a Dutch hospital.

“The wedding ring is gone. In the images of the finish I still have it on my finger, but when the plaster was removed from the hospital, it was no longer there,” Küng told SRF. “I have called around and talked to the doctors, so far without success. I can’t remember if the ring was possibly cut out in the hospital in the because of my swollen fingers. My memory is failing me here.”

Küng knows he was lucky to have avoided more serious injury.

Küng recovered from injuries that included fractures to his hand and face, and his since resumed training. He will join Groupama-FDJ teammates in a training camp in Spain in December.

The 30-year-old, who enjoyed a breakout spring classics campaign in 2023, is putting the northern monuments and the Olympic Games and world championships on home roads in Zurich as his top goals for 2024.