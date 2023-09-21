Stefan Küng suffers concussion, fractures after horrific head-down TT crash

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stefan Küng suffered a concussion and fractures to his hand and skull after a horrible, high-speed crash in Wednesday’s time trial race at the European championships.

Officials at the Swiss cycling federation confirmed that the 29-year-old is in “good condition” despite crossing the finish line with his aero helmet shattered into pieces and blood covering his face and jersey.

“After arrival, [Küng] was examined by doctors. He was diagnosed with a concussion, a fractured cheekbone and fractures to one hand,” the Swiss federation reported. “His general condition is good considering the circumstances. He was able to telephone his loved ones to reassure them.”

The Swiss Federation added that “immediate surgical intervention” was not needed but that Küng would be examined further when he returned home to Switzerland.

Küng was one of the medal favorites in the elite men’s race and was tracking toward what appeared to be a podium spot when he plowed full speed into metal barriers lining the course late in the race.

The Swiss rider was racing with his head tucked down in an aero position and only noticed the barriers changing line going into a sweeping right-hander at the last moment.

Küng crash raises questions about safety, protocols

Stefan Küng crashed heavily Wednesday and was left with a concussions and fractures. (Photo: DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Without time to steer clear, the Groupama-FDJ rider reacted too late and crashed directly into the metal fencing.

Küng took the brunt of the impact to his head, and his aero helmet was deeply gashed and broken into pieces. It did, however, blunt the impact.

Küng remounted his bike and managed to finish the race 11th at 1:29 slower than winner Josh Tarling (Great Britain).

It was unclear if officials in the following car were able to alert Küng.

Similar to the world championship, race radios are allowed during the time trial competition raced under national federations, but not during the road races. It was not confirmed if Küng was racing with a radio.

Küng was immediately attended to by doctors at the finish line and was transported to a local hospital.

Kung não viu as grades #EuroRoad23 pic.twitter.com/gCU2QRzUUZ — O País Do Ciclismo (@opaisdociclismo) September 20, 2023

The image of Küng’s bloodied jersey and destroyed helmet immediately triggered questions about rider safety and rules outlining aero tuck positions in time trials.

Some questioned why Küng was allowed to finish the race considering the potential severity of his injuries and the risk of concussion.

Former UCI president Brian Cookson posted a note on social media raising questions about the “head-down” aero tuck position that many are using to squeeze out extra aerodynamics in time trials.

“The crazy trend for head down riding in time trials strikes again,” he wrote on X. “[The UCI]⁦ really must look at the technical rules to stop this.”

Küng was expected to race in the mixed relay time trial Thursday and the elite men’s road race Sunday, but it’s unlikely he will compete.