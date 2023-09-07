Stormy weather coming for Québec and Montréal races

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

QUÉBEC, Canada (Velo) — Bad weather is coming for the peloton in Canada this week as riders line up for the only North American WorldTour races of the season, the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal.

As if the technical parcours weren’t challenging enough, it won’t be an easy ride in Québec on Friday and Montréal on Sunday with rain and humid conditions predicted for both races this week.

Riders descended on Canada this week ahead of the pair of races and were greeted with hot and sunny conditions. However, the humidity has been rising since and the rain is well and truly on its way.

The weather is set to turn Thursday afternoon and settle in for the weekend with a chance of thunderstorms Friday. Humidity will also be high with around 85 percent humidity expected Friday for the GP de Québec.

While the worst of the weather is expected to have passed by Sunday, rain is still predicted, and the course in Montréal is likely to be wet and slippery. Both courses in Québec and Montréal are run on city circuits with some technical corners that are going to be tricky in the wet conditions.

Though the weather is not what the riders will want for this weekend’s racing, the storms are expected to bring some relief from the heat that Canada has been experiencing in recent weeks. Earlier this week, some children in the wider Québec region were forced to stay at home and not attend school due to the high temperatures.

The conditions have also led to extensive wildfires across the country.

Thursday is expected to have highs of 84 degrees (29 C), while Sunday is due to have a maximum temperature of around 72 (22 C).