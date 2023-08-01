‘Super Worlds’ and all the schedules for cycling’s 13 world championship events

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Call it what you want — “Super Worlds,” “Mega Worlds,” or the official “UCI Cycling Worlds” — but all things two wheels will dominate the headlines for nearly two weeks in August.

UCI president David Lappartient‘s dream of bringing together all of the federation’s disciplines into one singular event is coming true this week.

In what’s a sprawling and ambitious project in scope and in logistics, 13 disciplines will contest world title races from August 3-13 across Scotland.

Just weeks after the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, the world’s best road racers will be bumping shoulders with track riders, mountain bikers, BMX’ers, and para-cyclists in this new, untested version of the cycling’s world championships.

The bustling city of Glasgow is the official host city, and many of the medal events are being contested in and around the city center. There are other far-flung sites for mountain biking, road racing, BMX, track, para-cycling, and downhill.

Let’s dive in:

What disciplines?

Women’s road racing is one of the marquee medal events. (Photo: DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Cycling is far-reaching in its scope and variety, and these first “super worlds” tries to bring everything under one tent.

Whether all the raucous and varied disciplines can be squeezed into one package remains to be seen, but it should be fun.

Here is a link to the full calendars.

The UCI plans to contest these all-in-one worlds once every four years, just ahead of each Olympic cycle. With Paris on tap for 2024, Glasgow is the test event to build the template out for future editions.

Only four disciplines are currently Olympic events, with track racing, BMX, cross-country mountain bike, and road racing racing for Olympic gold medals every four years.

These worlds in Glasgow will include 13 disciplines, including the following:

BMX Freestyle Flatland; BMX Freestyle Park; BMX Racing

indoor cycling

mountain bike cross-country; mountain bike downhill; mountain bike cross-country marathon

para-cycling road; para-cycling track

road racing (time trial and road race)

track cycling

trials

Gran Fondo

The calendar: Something for everyone

The above calendar reflects how varied and dynamic the racing will be.

Venues are spread out across Scotland, with Glasgow acting as the gravitational center.

More than 2,600 athletes will compete in Glasgow over the 11 days of competition, UCI officials said. Another 8,000 amateur cyclists are expected to compete in Glasgow at the Gran Fondo.

More than 4,000 volunteers are offering their time and effort to support the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, making these “super worlds” an Olympic Games-level event both in scope and complexity.

The concept is built around promoting all things bikes and to build momentum going into the next Olympic Games.

Cycling federations say they like having all the varied disciplines under one roof, which helps with logistics, travel, and budgeting. These “super worlds” will be a sort of test event for the ever important Olympics, the main event for most international cycling federations.

Promoters are hoping for a big bounce, both in terms of a global TV audience and attendance to the event.

They’re hyping the event as the biggest cycling event ever, and are predicting 1 million fans to turn up in person. Officials also estimate the TV audience will top the previous claims of 329 million viewers in 124 countries during the 2019 worlds in Yorkshire.

That is setting the bar very high.

Road race schedules: Rainbow dreams

Six rainbow jerseys will be up for grabs in road races contested across five days of racing.

Junior men’s and women’s open road racing Saturday, with the elite men’s racing Sunday.

That marks the first time in decades that the elite men’s road race is so close to the conclusion of the men’s Tour de France. Even before the worlds were moved to a later date after the Vuelta a España in the calendar shakeup in 1996, the worlds were typically at least four weeks after the Tour.

This year, both the elite men’s and women’s will have barely two weeks to recover from the efforts at the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes.

In the men’s race, Remco Evenepoel will be joined by Wout van Aert and Jasper Philipsen as the big favorites. France is also packed with Julian Alaphilippe, Christophe Laporte, and Valentin Madouas. The Netherlands features Mathieu Van der Poel, while Denmark is led by Mads Pedersen and Mattias Skjelmose.

Among the women’s fields, the Netherlands are coming with strong favorites such as Demi Vollering, Marianne Vos and defending UCI world champion Annemiek van Vleuten.

USA Cycling is also bringing deep squads across all road events, with medal favorites in each event.

The elite men’s event will cover a distance of 271.1km with 3,570m of climbing, and elite women’s, which includes the Women Under 23 category, race 154.1km, with 2,229m of climbing.

Here is a breakdown for each road event, according to event officials:

SATURDAY 5 AUGUST – JUNIORS

Both the Women Junior and Men Junior Race will be held at the Glasgow City Circuit. The circuit is 14.3km per lap, and is located in the city center of Glasgow, starting and finishing in George Square.

SUNDAY 6 AUGUST – MEN ELITE

The Men Elite Road Race will start in Edinburgh, before making its way across the River Forth to Fife, before heading back into Glasgow. Once in the city center the riders will then take on the Glasgow City Circuit, finishing up on George Square.

SATURDAY 12 AUGUST – MEN UNDER 23

The Men Under 23 Road Race will begin on the shores of Loch Lomond, before making their up to the peak of the Crow Road and back into Glasgow.

On their arrival the riders will have to take on 7 laps of the 14.3km circuit before their finish on George Square.

SUNDAY 13 AUGUST

The Women Elite Road Race will follow the same course as the Men Under 23, beginning in Balloch, Loch Lomond, and making its way through to Glasgow via the Crow Road climb. Once in Glasgow city center, the riders will take on 6 laps of the 14.3km circuit, finishing on George Square.

Time trial schedules: Specialists step forward

Time trial events are midweek and slotted in between the road races on each weekend. Stirling will play host to the races against the clock.

Six individual titles are on the line in the predominantly flat course capped by a final climb to Stirling Castle.

The Men Under-23 will compete for the first individual time trial title on a course of 36.2km on August 9.

The following day, the Women Elite and Under-23 will tackle the same route, while the Women Junior will open the day over a shorter distance (13.4km).

On Friday 11 August, the Men Junior (22km) and Men Elite (47.8km) will compete for the last two rainbow jerseys in time trialing.

The team time trial mixed relay will be contested in Glasgow on a 40.3km long course on August 8.

How to watch: Plenty of options

The worlds always delivers action. (Photo: DAVID STOCKMAN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

There are plenty of offerings to watch the race on TV and with live streaming.

FloBikes will provide live coverage in the United States and Canada.

In the United Kingdom, the BBC will carry live coverage both on its TV channel and on its BBC iPlayer.

Across Europe, GCN+ subscribers and Eurosport will have a full offering of live events.

SBS will provide broadcasts on TV and streaming in Australia.

Check local listings for exact times and events.