Superglue, Bike Locks, Powder Cannons: Court Hearing Reveals Wild Details of How Protesters Halted Road Worlds

A court hearing revealed the wild details behind the climate protest that put a significant pause on the men’s world championship road race in Glasgow this summer.

Officials at Falkirk Sheriff Court this week heard how four individuals superglued their hands to the tarmac, locked themselves together with a bike D-Lock (and hid the key), and let off pink powder cannons when they nearly derailed the UCI’s marquee race.

Three of the protesters were subsequently let free without charge, while one was handed a £250 (~$300) fine.

The demonstration organized by the “This is Rigged” group took place after just 80km of men’s elite road racing at the Glasgow “mega worlds” this August.

The peloton was forced to a halt in rural Stirlingshire when the quartet blocked the race-course by sticking themselves to the middle of the roadway in an act of protest against new fossil fuel projects in the local area.

Confused racers exchanged chatter and spoke with UCI boss David Lappartient while they waited close to one hour for local police to arrive on-scene to de-bond and un-lock the activists.

The Men’s Elite Road Race has been neutralised due to a protest ❌ pic.twitter.com/kRKAbMyTER — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 6, 2023

Reports by the BBC and the Daily Record this week revealed some of the wild and weird tactics employed by the four activists.

A moto policeman driving ahead of the peloton spoke of how the protesters were spotted just seconds before they launched their plan.

The four 20-somethings were hiding in bushes looking “quite disheveled, as if they had been sleeping rough”.

The officer explained how they scrambled to let off “pink powder cannons” before two of the individuals sat back-to-back and clamped themselves together with a D-Lock around their necks. They threw the key into the roadside bushes.

The other two locked themselves together with a chain.

All four were reported to be “quite substantially glued to the road surface” after they poured superglue over their hands.

The local police force was called to uses chemical de-bonders, hunt for keys to the lock, and peel the protesters free.

“The cyclists were incredibly upset,” said one of the members of the protestor removal team that was called to help.

“This was the peak of a lot of cyclists’ careers. It’s an individual event, which is unusual in cycling, so there was a lot of anger at being stopped. Many of these athletes train for years for a one-off race which can make or break their careers.

“They were quite vocal about it [being stopped] and I can understand why they were upset.”

BREAKING: THIS IS RIGGED DISRUPT THE UCI CYCLING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS 🚲 4 people with This Is Rigged have blocked the road, halting the Men’s Elite Race at the Cycling World Championships this morning. They remain on the road with the race unable to continue for the last 40 min. pic.twitter.com/8sbuoaiocm — This Is Rigged (@Thisis_Rigged) August 6, 2023

In a Tweet at the time, This Is Rigged stated: “The fact that Ineos has been allowed to sponsor a team in the race around the Campsie Fells, engulfed in wildfires last month, is an insult to the cycling community and people of Scotland.”

The four protesters this week denied a charge of breach of the peace.

The Sheriff overseeing the case admonished three of them on the basis of being first-time offenders. The fourth, who had similar convictions in England, was handed a £250 fine.

“The potential for a serious disturbance is obvious. I firmly accept that all four have firmly held views and beliefs but protests must be proportionate and peaceful. This was the latter, but not the former,” the Sherriff said.

“I clearly understand why the accused acted as they did. Indeed many would think their actions to be applauded. Many would disagree and argue that such behaviour has no place in a democratic society.”