Tadej Pogačar hoping to end season on a high at Il Lombardia: ‘One of my favorite times of the year’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Tadej Pogačar will be elbowing his way back into the headlines as the unstoppable Slovenian superstar hopes to end his season on a high at Il Lombardia.

With others such as Mathieu van der Poel and Jonas Vingegaard putting an end to their racing seasons, the UAE Team Emirates star is hoping to go out with a bang in the season-closing Italian monument.

Up next are three more races in the week of the “Falling Leaves,” including the Giro dell’Emilia on September 30, the Tre Valli Varesine on October 3, and to close out 2023 with Il Lombardia on October 7.

“It’s the third year now that I race this Italian block of races and it’s a period I really enjoy,” Pogačar said Wednesday. “The past two years I’ve finished off the season in the perfect way in Lombardia and we are motivated to go back and try to repeat that.

“The Giro dell’Emilia is a hard circuit race and an exciting one for the fans and Tre Valli always gets an attacking race, too. We have a really strong team here for these races so we will be aiming to go for good results for sure.”

The precocious powerhouse turned 25 last week, meaning that he’s no longer the new kid on the block.

After dominating the white jersey competition in just about every race he started, Pogačar is hoping to carry momentum into 2024 and a rematch at the Tour de France.

🇸🇮 Tadej Pogacar turns 2⃣5⃣ today! He's finally done with the youth classifications. 😎 Happy birthday, @TamauPogi! 👏 pic.twitter.com/LlQnentFWH — Domestique (@Domestique___) September 21, 2023

Pogačar already resumed his near-perfect season earlier this month with a string of one-day races in Italy to close out 2023.

After helping to raise 550,000 Euros for earthquake victims in a charity event, he hit out for fourth at the Giro della Toscana on September 13 and hit the podium with third the next day at Coppa Sabatini.

Pogačar will line up as the two-time defending champion in the Italian monument on a course that perfectly suits his racing ability and style.

“I had a good rest period since the world championships,” Pogačar said. “I think it was necessary and I’m feeling quite refreshed and eager again to tackle this final period in Italy. It’s one of my favorite times of year and there is always a great atmosphere around in the build-up to Lombardia.”

The UAE star wants to end 2023 on a winning note in a highly anticipated showdown with Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) at Il Lombardia. Other top starters include Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost), Enric Mas (Movistar), and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) in his last pro race of his career.

No more Mr. White Jersey

Pogačar, second in the 2023 Tour de France, is too old now to win the white jersey. (Photo: Victor LOCHON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

With celebrating his 25th birthday on September 21, Pogačar hit a career milestone and will race in next year’s Tour de France too old to compete in the young riders’ category.

Of course, the white jersey was simply an incidental prize in the larger quest for the yellow jersey, but the fact that he’s now too old for the young rider’s category underscores that Pogačar is moving into the next phase of his career.

This season will mark an inflection point for Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates as well.

Jumbo-Visma, and the unexpected rise of Vingegaard, has eclipsed Pogačar, at least in the Tour de France.

All eyes will be on the team going into 2024 to see if management will perhaps reel in Pogačar’s seemingly never-ending ambitions and put a stronger focus on the Tour, or if they will simply let him remain the highly productive winning machine that he is.

Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma present a new kind of challenge for Pogačar, and it will be one of the talking points going into 2024 about how UAE will try to adapt their approach or stick to what’s otherwise working exceptionally well across the entire calendar.

A broken wrist suffered early in Liège-Bastogne-Liège finally paid its price in the third week of the 2023 Tour, and Pogačar buckled under the unrelenting pressure piled on by Jumbo-Visma.

Over the past few seasons, UAE Team Emirates is the lone team that’s been able to match Jumbo-Visma, but the Dutch outfit hit a new high in 2023 by sweeping all three grand tours.

Talk of a possible merger between Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step will only muddy the waters.

📊🇦🇪UAE Team Emirates is the first team to win the ⚪️Youth GC in all 3 GrandTours (🇮🇹/🇫🇷/🇪🇸) in a season and they do it with 3 different riders. ⚪️🇮🇹Giro d'Italia 2023: 🇵🇹João Almeida

⚪️🇫🇷Tour de France 2023: 🇸🇮Tadej Pogačar

⚪️🇪🇸Vuelta a España 2023: 🇪🇸Juan Ayuso — Cycling Statistics 📊 (@StatsOnCycling) September 17, 2023

UAE isn’t sitting on its hands and continues to develop its fleet of riders.

Behind Pogačar, the team brings Adam Yates and João Almeida, who both hit grand tour podiums, with third at the Tour and Giro, respectively, with Juan Ayuso emerging as the “best of the rest” behind the Jumbo-Visma podium sweet at the Vuelta. Brandon McNulty and Jay Vine also have untapped GC potential.

After hitting third in the road race world championships in August, Pogačar clearly wants to end his 2023 season on a high. A third straight victory at Il Lombardia would see him carry momentum into what will be another decisive season in his already prolific career.