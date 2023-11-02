Tadej Pogačar puts Worlds, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España Ahead of More Yellow Jerseys

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Tadej Pogačar dreams of the rainbow jersey and victories at the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España ahead of winning more titles at the Tour de France.

Despite pressure to win more yellow jerseys, the UAE Team Emirates star says there are still plenty of boxes he wants to check off.

“I would like to be world champion. I have won a lot of big races, more or less all the monuments I can win I won, and the Tour de France two times,” Pogačar told FloBikes.

“What’s left is the Giro, Vuelta, and the worlds,” he said. “It’s a dream and a challenge. We will see in 10 years what it’s going to be.”

Now 25, Pogačar is coming off another incredible season despite fracturing his wrist in the spring, capped by victories at Tour of Flanders, Il Lombardia and Paris-Nice, as well as a worlds medal, and two stage wins and second overall at the 2023 Tour.

After reflecting on what he’s achieved, Pogačar said he’s more excited about completing the grand tour triple crown and becoming road cycling world champion than adding more yellow tunics to his wardrobe.

Pogačar said winning more yellow jerseys at the expense of not hitting his other career ambitions is just not worth it.

“I already won two times, so in 50 years, it’s not important if you win two or five, it’s not so much difference,” he said of the Tour de France. “To win one is incredible, it’s just more for the sponsors and for the records. That’s not the most important thing. If you win once, it’s already incredible.”

Pogačar on 2024: ‘We can see one of the greatest Tours ever’

He rides into the off-season ranked No. 1 in the world, but admitted that chasing his larger career goals might not square with the demands and desires of UAE Team Emirates management and ownership.

The team’s backers want to see Pogačar win the Tour again, and despite every expectation that he will race the Tour in 2024, Pogačar said his final racing calendar is not yet finalized.

“I have my desires, the team has other things in mind, but we will come together for a mutual program,” he said of 2024.

“UAE is much bigger now. There are a lot of riders who want to race certain races and they want to win,” Pogačar said. “You have to have some brains to make the program for 30 riders, it’s never perfect for all. It’s hard work to make the program for everyone, especially with so many good riders.”

Looking ahead to the 2024 Tour, Pogačar said the field will be deep with the likes of Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel, and Primož Roglič all squaring off.

“If everything goes smooth for all these riders, we will have a big battle and a high level of competitors. There will be also some competitors who will be close,” he said. “We can see one of the greatest Tours ever. Let’s hope so.”

Unlike others who have complained of the inclusion of gravel in stage 9 in this year’s race profile, Pogačar said he likes what designers came up with.

“I like this parcours. They do a great job every year, and they try to spice it up, so it’s not always the same,” he said. “This year it will be the gravel and the final time trial. In the end, it’s three weeks, everyone’s tired.”

Pogačar said he might spend more time working on his time trial position going into this year’s Tour, especially with the potentially decisive test against the clock to close out the race in Nice.

“I don’t know. It’s the last day,” he said about the final-day time trial in Nice. “We might see big, big gaps, or really small. It’s not an easy time trial, and you need to be really strong on the final day. But I think there will already see big gaps.”