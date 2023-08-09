Tadej Pogačar reaches new milestone with worlds medal

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Succeed as much as Tadej Pogačar does, and records are going to fall.

The two-time Tour de France winner didn’t bring home the rainbow jersey in Sunday’s brutal and dramatic elite men’s road race at the UCI Cycling World Championships, but he did reach another cycling milestone.

With the bronze medal Sunday in Glasgow, the Slovenian becomes just the fourth rider who’s won the Tour de France, and hit medals in both the elite men’s world championship and Olympic Games.

That’s something that even Eddy Merckx didn’t do.

Pogačar is the fourth rider to hit the unique milestone. The others?

Miguel Indurain was the first, winning five yellow jerseys, one Olympic gold medal, and one world championship title. Indurain won gold in Atlanta 1996 in the individual time trial in the first year professional riders competed in the Olympic Games, and also won the world title in time trial in 1995, the same year he won silver in the elite men’s road race. “Big Mig” never won the road title, but was also second in 1993 and third in 1991.

Jan Ullrich also achieved the milestone, winning the 1997 Tour, Olympic gold in the road race and silver in the time trial in Sydney 2000, and won the rainbow jersey in 1999 and 2001 in time trial, with bronze in 1994.

Indurain won gold in the elite men’s time trial in Atlanta in 1996. (Photo: Pascal Rondeau/Allsport/Getty Images)

Chris Froome is also part of this elite club. The African won four yellow jerseys, two Olympic bronze medals in time trials in 2012 and 2016, respectively, and a bronze in time trial in the 2017 worlds.

With bronze Sunday, Pogačar adds that to his trophy shelf that includes two yellow jerseys and Olympic bronze in Tokyo 2020 in the road race.

Adding other big titles, Indurain also won two editions of the Giro d’Italia, while Froome also claims one Giro and two titles at the Vuelta a España to his palmarès, with Ullrich also a winner of the Vuelta.

Winning the yellow and rainbow jerseys remains elusive

Roche, shown here in the 1987 Tour, is only one of two rider who’ve won the Giro, Tour and world title in the same year. (Photo: NUTAN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Of the elusive combination of winning the yellow jersey and the rainbow jersey on the road, none of the above superstars ever won the stripes on the road.

Since its introduction in 1927, the elite men’s world road racing title is one of the most prestigious and coveted in sport.

Only a handful of elite male riders have managed to win both across the arc of their respective careers.

In cycling’s early years, French rider Georges Speicher was the first to win the world road title and the Tour in the same year, in 1933, and the first to win both. Antonin Magne won two Tours (1931, 1934) and the road title in 1936.

In the post-war era, Swiss rider Ferdinand Kübler won the Tour in 1950, and the road title in 1951. Italian legend Fausto Coppi won the Tour de France twice (1949 and 1952), and the world title in 1953.

One of the top stars in the 1950s, Louison Bobet won the Tour three years in a row (1953-55), and the rainbow jersey in 1954. Jan Janssen won the world title in 1964, and became the first Dutch winner of the Tour in 1968.

Of course, the great Eddy Merckx won five yellow jerseys (1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, and 1974) and three world titles (1967, 1971, and 1974), to go along with his seemingly endless GOAT stats. Olympic gold eluded him, however, when he raced as an amateur in 1964, when he finished 12th, before winning the amateur world title and turning pro in 1965.

The Olympic Games remained the domain of amateur riders until professional riders were allowed to race in 1996. That year the UCI did away with the amateur road title, and brought in the U23 category.

Felice Gimondi won the Tour in 1965, and the world title in 1974, two victories that are, along with his other achievements, all the more remarkable because they both came during the Merckx era.

Hinault, shown here in the 1981 Tour, won five yellow jerseys and the world title in 1980. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Bernard Hinault ushered in the post-Merckx era with five yellow jerseys (1978, 1979, 1981, 1982, and 1985), and his dramatic rainbow jersey in Sallanches on a brutal course in 1980, when only 15 out of 107 riders finished.

Greg LeMond confirmed his remarkable career by winning the Tour three times, and the world title twice. Lance Armstrong saw his seven Tour titles erased as part of the USADA case, though his 1993 world title remains as part of the official results.

Joop Zoetemelk, who was the last Dutch rider to win the elite men’s road race until Sunday, won the 1980 Tour and the 1985 world title.

Two years later, Stephen Roche matched Merckx to become the only riders who won the “triple crown” of winning the Giro, Tour, and world title in one season, with the Irishman pulling it off in 1987.

The turn of the century has seen the elite men’s road worlds largely dominated by one-day specialists. The lone exception is Cadel Evans, who won the world title in 2009 and the Tour as Australia’s first and only winner in 2011. Evans is the most recent rider who’s won both the Tour and world road title across their career.