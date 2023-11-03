Tao Geoghegan Hart and His ‘No Regrets’ Gamble for the Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Tour de France waits for no rider, and Tao Geoghegan Hart knows it.

Geoghegan Hart rolls the dice for 2024 by ditching the Team Sky/Ineos Grenadiers super team that took him to the WorldTour in favor of all-out grand tour leadership at Lidl-Trek.

It’s a gamble, but one with a payoff that could change his career forever.

“It felt like a moment to try,” Geoghegan Hart told The Times. “I was quite open with Ineos and I think they understood … cycling is getting more and more competitive every year. You want to be at the big races and have a shot.

“I don’t think I would ever regret not doing something results-wise but I think not giving it a go is what you would regret.”

Also read:

Geoghegan Hart has been caught in a grand tour disaster zone since his spectacular victory at the 2020 Giro d’Italia.

A crash cost him at his Tour de France debut in 2021, and he was tangled in a three-way leadership strategy at the Vuelta a España the year after.

This spring saw the Brit climber exit the Giro d’Italia in an ambulance after a horror crash that near-destroyed his left leg and robbed him of possibly his best form ever.

Geoghegan Hart is now on the comeback from six months of grueling rehab on his knee, ankle, hip, and quad, and is more mindful than ever that he turns 29 next year.

Time is starting to tick against a rider once touted “the U.K’s next Tour de France winner”.

“Cycling at this level is finite. I’ve been a professional for 10 years and it’s flown by. And I definitely don’t have another 10 years ahead of me,” Geoghegan Hart said this week. “It’s all about getting back to the level I was in May [at the Giro] and doing the most with what I can.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tao Geoghegan Hart (@taogeogheganhart)

‘A new challenge’ at the center of Lidl-Trek

The 2024 season will be all-change for Geoghegan Hart.

The coming year will be Geoghegan Hart’s first season away from the big-budget, mega-resource Sky/Ineos franchise since he joined from Axeon Hagens Berman in 2017.

Geoghegan Hart spent years shadowing riders like Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, and Egan Bernal at Team Sky, and then saw more leadership roadblocks in the emergence of young talents like Carlos Rodriguez, Thymen Arensman, and Tom Pidcock at Ineos.

“TGH” will finally have a clear road in front of him at the center of Lidl-Trek’s new-look lineup for 2024.

The Londoner will be center of the squad’s grand tour division and bolstered Tour de France ambition.

Mads Pedersen will continue freelancing for Tour stage success, while Mattias Skjelmose will track a different path focused on the Olympic Games and Vuelta a España.

“There is a big push towards the Tour. That is exciting, it’s really motivating,” Geoghegan Hart told The Times.

A swathe of climbing talent accompanies Geoghegan Hart to Lidl-Trek this winter.

The U.S.-backed team brings in 10 new names for 2024. Riders like Patrick Konrad, Ryan Gibbons, Sam Oomen, and Carlos Verona will bolster the team’s GC ranks and go all-in on Geoghegan Hart’s quest to transpose his 2023 Giro d’Italia promise to the 2024 Tour de France.

“A new challenge is definitely exciting, to encounter different perspectives, athletes and cultures,” Geoghegan Hart said in a team release.

“With Lidl coming onboard as a new partner of the team, alongside Trek, who have owned the team for a long time now, it felt like a project I really wanted to be a part of at this moment in my career.”

‘TGH’, the grand tour ‘big four’, and the Tour

Geoghegan Hart, Roglič, and Thomas were separated by only five seconds when the Londoner crashed out of the Giro.

Geoghegan Hart’s arrival to Lidl-Trek is the start of a wild new grand tour chapter for the team. When Vincenzo Nibali left in 2021, the squad pivoted toward chasing classics, KoM prizes, and stage-wins.

Lidl-Trek won’t have its return to GC racing easy next summer in what will be only Geoghegan Hart’s second Tour de France start.

The “big four” of Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič, and Remco Evenepoel command all the early hype, and will likely command the three steps of the final podium in Nice.

Yet if Geoghehan Hart can hit the form that saw him tangled into a five-second GC knot with Thomas and Roglič before he crashed out of the Giro d’Italia, a top-5 sure isn’t out of the question.

“It felt like the [Giro] hadn’t really begun and I was holding back,” Geoghegan Hart said. “It was what we’d spoken about since January: the only thing that was going to matter was the last three stages and that it would flip on its head, which transpired.

“That’s probably the only regret I have. I just didn’t feel like I’d really shown what was in the tank.”

Geoghegan Hart is signed to Lidl-Trek through 2026, by which point he’ll be 31-years-old.

Thomas and Roglič are bracing against “the youth boom” by chasing grand tour victories well into their 30s. Geoghegan Hart will be hoping he can join the “veteran elite” in the coming years with Lidl-Trek.