Team Boss Blasts Chris Froome for Claiming Bad Bike-Fit Contributed to Lack of Results

Chris Froome wasn’t spared any sympathy by his Israel-Premier Tech team owner Sylvan Adams.

Speaking on the recent Radio Cycling podcast, Adams blasted the four-time Tour de France champion for claiming his recent lack of results was due to errors in his bike-fit.

“Does it sound logical that someone who won seven grand tours is claiming that his saddle position is off by a centimetre or whatever he’s saying?” Adams said. “Does that sound credible for a guy who’s getting dropped, not even on the last climbs of races but on the early climbs of races?”

Froome revealed to the media last month that his longstanding back pains had been eased by a revised fit on the bike.

The 38-year-old had spoken of how his position on his Israel-Premier Tech Factor race-rig was some way from how he had perched on his Team Sky Pinarello during his grand tour heyday.

“Somehow changing teams, my position changed somewhat,” Froome told FloBikes. “I am finally sitting back in my old position again.”

Adams has been vocal in his criticism of Froome in the past, and once said “I couldn’t say he’s value for money.”

The multimillionaire investor again let loose when he discussed Froome’s suggestion that bike-position had contributed to his struggle to rediscover his former powers.

“We’ve been very generous with Chris in terms of trying to help him, trying to give him the best possible equipment, the best possible conditions,” Adams said this week.

“He can talk about his bike position until the cows come home, but that’s still not going to earn him a position on a grand tour team.”

Froome will ‘have every opportunity, the same as other riders on the team’

Froome wasn’t selected by IPT for the 2023 Tour de France.

Froome said last month that riding pain-free gave him renewed motivation.

He had showed glimmers of his grand tour-slaying past when he hit the podium on the Alpe d’Huez stage of the 2022 Tour de France and remains resolute in his hopes for future success.

Froome’s bullish belief he could return to the Tour next season is testament to that renewed vigor.

Adams said Froome will see his chances in 2024 – if he earns them.

“If he’s able to get into races and prove himself to be a relevant force in a race — we’re not even talking about winning grand tours any more, we’re not even talking about podiums in a grand tour — we’re talking about being a useful member of a grand tour team … If he’s able to demonstrate that he has that level then sure, he’ll have every opportunity, the same as other riders on the team,” Adams said.

Froome has a rolling contract with Israel-Premier Tech that could see him through to his 40th birthday.

He’ll be hoping to prove his new bike-fit does make the difference before that point.