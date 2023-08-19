Team owner confirms EF Education-TIBCO-SVB will fold in 2024 after sponsor crisis

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB will close down at the end of 2023, confirmed the team’s founder and CEO Linda Jackson.

This season saw Jackson suffer the loss of longtime team sponsors TIBCO and Silicon Valley Bank amid economic struggles. Meanwhile, EF Education First pivoted to support the new EF Education-Cannondale Conti squad that will launch next year.

After months of uncertainty over the U.S.-based team’s future, Jackson conceded Friday her project was at an end.

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB’s WorldTour license will not be taken on by an existing project, meaning handfuls of riders will be scrambling for a new ride for 2024.

“It was really hard to come to terms with the fact that I was not going to be able to rescue my WorldTour team and continue on for the next world tour cycle. All of that hard work, all of the blood, sweat and tears that went into building a team from scratch. Women’s cycling had FINALLY made it, and just as we made it, my team failed,” Jackson wrote in a Facebook post..

“But I leave the WorldTour very proud, and very grateful.”

EF Education joined Jackson’s long-standing partners TIBCO and SVB in 2022, and the investment saw the squad jump up to the Women’s WorldTour. The team thrived ever since, with Alison Jackson, Veronica Ewers, Lauren Stephens, and Krista Doebel-Hickcock scooping marquee victories all through both seasons.

It makes for some evolution from the seven-rider squad Jackon first assembled in 2007.

“[I’m] Proud of what we built from the local group of Palo Alto Bicycles riders we were in 2003/2004 to winning Paris Roubaix this year. Proud of the difference our team made in the lives of so many young women, a difference that will benefit them for their lifetimes. Proud of how our team hung on through the 2008 recession, TIBCO being sold in 2015, COVID, and many, many more sponsorship challenges that we had to overcome during a span of almost 20 years. And very proud to have played a part in the development of women’s cycling. What the sport was 20 years ago when I first started this program, compared to what it is now, is simply remarkable,” Jackson wrote.

“I’m also grateful to all of the grassroots Silicon Valley supporters that helped us grow. Grateful to TIBCO and SVB for their unwavering support since we first starting working together in 2005/2006. And grateful to Rachel Hedderman and Patricia Schwager, and the rest of our staff, for the role they played in building this team. I couldn’t have done it without them. Thank you everyone, it was quite the ride.”

Handfuls of riders will now be scrambling for a 2024 contract. There is no formal link between EF Education-TIBCO-SVB and Jonathan Vaughters’ new EF Education Cannondale squad.

Jackson’s staffer Christel Herremans recently told Sporza that contract stipulations prevent the current team’s staff from working with the EF Education men’s and women’s teams for the next two seasons.

Lauren Stephens, Zoe Backstedt, Emma Langley, Doebel-Hickock and Roubaix champion Alison Jackson are among the top riders that appear to be without a contract for 2024.

Top U.S. star Ewers was the first rider signed by the new EF Education-Cannondale squad.