The Annemiek Van Vleuten Exit Interview Part 2: ‘I Don’t Want to Go Fast on the Bike Anymore’

Annemiek van Vleuten still loves her bike, even after decades as a pro, but she wants to slow down now that she’s retired.

Van Vleuten completed her last road race at the Simac Ladies Tour earlier this month, but she unveiled recently that she will compete at the gravel worlds next month. The Dutchwoman has been adamant that this doesn’t signal a second pro career as a gravel racer. Rather, this race is the start of the next part of her relationship with the bike.

While some riders want to lock away their bike for years, Van Vleuten still has a passion for it. She’s up for a bit of racing here and there but she’s not in it for the wins now and wants to use it to explore and look around, something she didn’t get much time to do when she was deep in her training.

One thing she does know is that she won’t be out on the TT bike any time soon.

“I think it was the last time I touched the TT bike,” Van Vleuten told Velo of the Simac Ladies Tour TT. “It will be shining in my house somewhere. I never really loved it. It’s a cool discipline, but I have no temptation to do a TT again. I need to have my head higher and look around, that’s what I’m going to do on the bike now.

“I did it already, but I will do it more and enjoy my surroundings. I don’t want to go fast on the bike anymore. It’s not very enjoyable. I will still ride my bike and I will do more mountain bike, I think. Because I love the bike, I will also use it as a means of transport. I also love to not go by car and go on my bike. I don’t really have any racing ambitions anymore. It has been good.

“I think it’s healthier and it shows that I have been riding to the end of my career with a lot of love for the bike and I still have it.”

Van Vleuten has been very much at peace with her retirement, there’s been no sign of wavering on the decision since she announced it last year. Indeed, she leaves behind her nearly two-decade career with no regrets or almost none.

There have been some big highs for Van Vleuten since she started racing in 2007, but life has thrown some challenges at her, too. Remember that time she crashed and broke her back while leading the Olympic Road Race in Rio? Who can forget?

Even that moment isn’t a true regret for Van Vleuten, who believes that all the ups and downs brought her to where she is now. And she’s happy with that.

“Everything helped me to become the rider and the person I am now. I regret that I misjudged that corner in Rio, but it is not a big regret because it also gave me something,” Van Vleuten said. “Maybe I stayed a little bit too long in the team of Marianne Vos, the last two Rabobank years, but it also gave me something.

“That’s not a real regret because I had a good time. Also, when I was so focused with the power data, I was also enjoying it. I didn’t take it too long. The teams I chose to ride for everything was a really good experience.”

Van Vleuten believes that she was too focused on the information coming out of her power meter earlier in her career and she told Velo that a change in coach helped her to shake off her dependency on it.

Reliving the big wins

The worlds win in Wollongong means a lot to Annemiek van Vleuten (Photo: Action Plus/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Rather than racing by number, Van Vleuten relied on pulling in the miles and knowing her own strength as she went for victories. It worked and she regularly racked up 10 or more in a season from 2017 onwards, with just a couple of exceptions.

While it wasn’t as fruitful as some recent seasons, this year saw Van Vleuten surge past the 100 victories mark. Her success over the years has very much been about quality as well as quantity with victories at all three grand tours — including four at the Giro d’Italia Donne alone — and four world titles.

Trying to pick a favorite one is a challenge, but there are some that have had slightly more significance to Van Vleuten than others. Last year’s world championship victory in Australia comes high on her list after she suffered disappointment in the TT and then crashed and broke her elbow in the Mixed Team Relay, all before she even got to the start line in the road race.

“I like my stories and every victory has a story. Maybe I would look more recently at the Wollongong one because every day in my career came together in one week, dealing with disappointment, accepting, adapting, making the most out of it, checking what is still possible,” Van Vleuten said.

“All of the emotions came together there in one week, and on top of that, I got so many selfies and audio notes and stories from friends, family, and outside people on how emotions there were in that last kilometer. I had so many emotions but also other people that were watching did. That makes it a special one. I kept on enjoying that victory because people kept on sending me messages and shared with me how they celebrated that victory in that last kilometer.”

Van Vleuten is about to move on, but another victory pops into her head. It’s her dominant victory at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. This one wasn’t just about what it meant to hear, but the whole aura around the event, too.

“I have to add the Tour de France to this one. It was Wollongong and the Tour de France. I cannot choose between them. Also, because it was the best team effort that I ever had with the team I had last year in the Tour de France,” she said.

“I was sick, but I had excellent support from my team. The whole story of being sick and then we won with such a big advantage, it was the first edition, and with my team, maybe that one was bigger than the Wollongong one. It’s hard to choose. The Tour de France was epic because a lot of people outside of cycling enjoyed it, too. It was special.”

Annemiek van Vleuten at the Simac Ladies Tour (Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Van Vleuten certainly leaves women’s cycling in a better place than she joined it but the sport is still working toward some sort of equality with the men’s side. The Dutchwoman, who told Velo that she earned just €100 per month in her first cycling contract, wants to see the minimum wage expanded out to more riders.

She’d also like to see the talent spread more evenly across the top teams to spice up the racing a bit more.

“I would like to see a minimum salary for more teams outside of the WorldTour so we can have a higher salary for the women there because that’s important to get the level higher,” she said. “The gap is too big between the WorldTour and the non-WorldTour teams. There should also be more teams that are feeder teams for the WorldTour, and those women can also get more money, maybe not as much as WorldTour but some more support.

“It’s also good to have more talent in different WorldTour teams. You see some teams have a lot of money and they buy lots of good riders and that makes it also less interesting. That’s a danger. It’s not a good development, and hopefully, the WorldTour teams become more equal with the investment to keep it interesting.”