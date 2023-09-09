The best is yet to come: Arnaud De Lie delivers on promise with first WorldTour win

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

QUÉBEC, Canada (Velo) — It always seemed a question of when and not if Arnaud De Lie would take his first WorldTour victory.

Just as his second season as a professional is winding up, the 21-year-old Lotto Dstny romped to victory in cycling’s top tier of races at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec with one of his most impressive sprints to date.

After finding himself well out of position, De Lie had a fight on his hands to push through to the front, but he did it with impeccable pace. It is the biggest win of his young career so far, not just in terms of the race’s ranking but in the way that he grasped the opportunity.

“The team did everything perfectly today. This kind of finish does not lie, the strongest always wins. Today I was,” De Lie said after the race. “This is obviously the best win of my career so far. I wanted to win a WorldTour race, I’ve won one now, and at 21. My season has been successful, but I also go to the European Championship with a lot of confidence.”

As De Lie crossed the line, he pointed his finger to the sky, in memory of his teammate Tijl De Decker. The 22-year-old, who won the U23 Paris-Roubaix earlier this year, died after colliding with a car during training.

De Decker was part of the Lotto Dstny U23 squad, as De Lie had been two years previously, but he had recently made a guest appearance for the elite team at Polynormande last month where De Lie took victory.

“That gesture to heaven was of course for Tijl De Decker. I always think of him and had hoped to win for him in Renewi Tour. I still had to thank Tijl because I won La Polynormande with him in August. Winning here in Canada is also a tribute to him,” he said.

Just the beginning

De Lie has had a swift rise through the cycling ranks, turning professional just last year aged 19. He was a relative unknown when Lotto-Soudal (now Lotto Dstny) promoted him out of their U23 team, but he had shown plenty of promise with a raft of victories through his junior career.

His star began to rise swiftly as he became Lotto’s main lifeline to remain in the WorldTour last season. Though the team was ultimately relegated, De Lie had firmly placed himself as a star in the making and his progress has been hotly anticipated.

Victories were quick to come and there were no concerns about the issue of the difficult second album, but a WorldTour win still hadn’t come his way, despite some close calls at the start of the year. With the field on show in Canada, Québec seemed like a good place for De Lie to notch up his first top-tier win, and he thought so too.

The young Belgian arrived in Canada on a mission to win, and he prepared for it accordingly by watching past races to brush up on race tactics.

“It is the most beautiful win of my career. I knew that because the team is not in the WorldTour that it had to pay to come here so for me it was important to say thank you like this. I knew that it was a very important race for me,” he said.

“I tried to keep my energy because I knew that it would be a difficult sprint. I had watched the previous editions of the GP de Québec and I had noticed that Michael Matthews always started quite late with his victories in 2018 and 2019. At the end I was quite far, but I still had two teammates who brought me forward. They were going from far out, but I was able to pick up speed in their wheel and I felt like I had the power to succeed. Corbin Strong is always very strong on such arrivals as here, but I had enough power in my legs to pass him.”

With the seal finally broken on his debut WorldTour win, it seems only a matter of time before De Lie is on the top step of the podium in another major race. At 21, there is still plenty to learn for De Lie and lots of room for development — a scary prospect for his rivals around him.

That second WorldTour win could come sooner than expected with another chance for victory on Canadian soil in Montréal on Sunday. The race packs in a lot more climbing, with nearly 2,000 meters more than Friday’s offering and might be too difficult for De Lie, but he’s not counting anything out.

“I think we have a better card to play with Maxim Van Gils, but you never know, I am in very good shape,” he said.