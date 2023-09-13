The caterpillar: How organizers keep the peloton safe on closed road in a race

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Cycling is a unique sport with races taking place on public roads with anyone end everyone allowed to turn up to watch.

One of the biggest challenges for an organizer is to keep roads clear of traffic and other obstructions to that riders can race as safely as possible.

At the Tour of Britain, and the Women’s Tour, a crack team of around 30 police officers on motorbikes work to ensure that no stray vehicles can make it into the race bubble. It’s an operation that takes plenty of planning and has been refined over years.

“Our function has been in existence since the late 80s, when it used to be the Milk Race, and the only event was the Milk Race, which then became the Tour of Britain, and other events have come on since,” Sergeant Duncan Street, the police officer in charge of police escorts at UK races, told Velo.

During the year, police motorbike riders help to escort other events such as a royal visit. However, cycling poses a particular challenge because it is the bicycles that control the speed of the motorbikes and not the other way around, which is usually the case for other events.

Street, a police motorcyclist, became involved in working with bike races ahead of the Tour de France grand départ in 2014. He then took over running the operation when the previous sergeant in charge retired.

The security of race routes has been called into question several times this season, most notably at the Tour Féminin des Pyrénées. The three-day race was canceled prior to the final stage after safety concerns were raised when multiple cars in front of the peloton during the opening two stages.

It wasn’t the only race to have issues and the recent Tour of Hokkaido was cancelled this week after a rider was hit and killed by a car on the course. In 2020, Max Schachmann was hit by a driver who had found their way onto the Il Lombardia route.

We’re underway in Felixstowe 🏖️ Now, over to you, @tourdetietema to get in the break!#TourOfBritain 🔴🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/c3mZUpwqTD — The Tour of Britain 🇬🇧 (@TourofBritain) September 7, 2023

Keeping public vehicles away from the riders is not a simple task and different organizers have differing approaches to it.

At the Tour de France, organizer ASO has enough might to shut down much of the stage throughout the day with its hundreds of police officers. However, other races don’t have the power or money to keep hundreds of kilometers of route locked down in this way.

For many, the only viable option is a rolling road closure with a bubble created around the peloton and convoy using security bikes and cars to keep public vehicles off the roads as the race passes through. This is what Street and his crew of motorbike riders do at all UK races, including the recent Tour of Britain and worlds in Glasgow.

Depending on the parcours and the racing action, the bubbles can drastically change in size, and they usually get bigger as the race progresses.

“At the start of the race, we anticipate a 20-minute road closure. That’s from the first bike going in, to the riders going past to the rear car going,” Street explained.

“Towards the back end of the race, we’re generally looking at about 45 minutes from the first bike going into the rear car going through. The biggest gap that we’ve had, is 45 minutes between the riders. So that was a really big gap. We’ve had 45 minutes from first bike to last car, but I’m talking we’ve had 45 minutes from race lead to next group.”

It’s all in the planning

The motorbike crew don’t just turn up on race day and hope for the best, there’s a rigorous planning phase done by Street and others at the police in conjunction with the organizer.

Once the organizer has decided on a route, an officer will go out and ride the route. The first recon will come several months beforehand and will assess key junctions and anything that might cause problems such as road furniture.

Closer to the time, another recon will be done at the same time of day the stage is due to happen and on the same weekday in an effort to see if the local authorities might need to make additional adjustments.

“You won’t always see a church on a route, but if you’re on a Sunday morning, going past a church at 11 o’clock, there’s a potential for a service. Likewise, at three o’clock on a Saturday afternoon, past a church, that might be a wedding,” Street said.

“You don’t always pick up on these things. If you ride the route of the race time, you’ll drop on the dustbin run, so you know that you’ve to tell the local authority that they need to suspend those for the day are for that time.”

That gets finalized around eight weeks before the race so that local authorities can publicize road closures and any suspension of services for the day to the general public.

Information about junctions and road furniture goes into a GPS system that was created by NTT, the same people that track the riders and vehicles at the Tour de France. Each moto rider will have a unit on their bike when they set off on each stage that details the whole route and key features that will need to be taken care of.

It’s been used for almost a decade and is a world away from how the police originally did it with flip charts of each stage. The charts would have what are known as tulip diagrams denoting each junction.

Officers who like the diagrams can still use them on the devices, but the new system provides a clearer picture of what is coming up and allows Street to see exactly where everyone is. Switching to digital devices has saved around £3,000 worth of printing costs as well as the space needed to haul around 85 stage guides.

“Over time, it’s evolved. Now we’ve got the devices reporting where the [moto] riders are within five meters on a map. The rider has their location, the mileage that they’re currently at, and the mileage to the finish, all done from GPS.,” Street said. “It doesn’t matter if they go off the race route, it will always reflect where they are at that particular point on the route.

“The software is so clever now… it shows you your next five functional features coming up to you and the last five features you’ve gone through. The front bikes just go to the major roundabouts or the main changes of directions, they know looking at that tulip diagram – if it’s highlighted as a hold point, it’s shown as yellow – they know that’s their next feature to go to and they just work for those yellows.”

Racing has now resumed on stage 8️⃣ at the foot of the Rhigos. The breakaway group have resumed with their time gap at the point of neutralisation restored. #TourOfBritain 🔴🔵⚪ #TaithBrydain pic.twitter.com/VvZqQcS4Kc — The Tour of Britain 🇬🇧 (@TourofBritain) September 10, 2023

As the race progresses, daily life continues around it and the police must work to ensure that nobody makes it into the bubble, whether by accident or deliberately. Incidents can happen on the road ahead of the bubble, as it did during the final stage of the Tour of Britain when a motorcyclist crashed on open public roads.

The race had to be rerouted to go around the accident, but the new system means that once it was back on course it was easy for the police to pick up where they were.

On the day

There are a few permanent members of the group, such as Street, but the moto riders are selected for each event via a nationwide request to the police for help. Some riders are regular returnees and are well used to working with bike races.

Around 30 will be picked to work on an event with each being designated a specific role. The vast majority of the motorbikes will be placed well ahead of the race and won’t be seen on television.

Numbered J1 to J20 or above, their role is to secure the junctions ahead of the race to make sure that cars don’t get onto course. It does happen occasionally that a vehicle will get on but there is always another bike coming up that will divert the car off before the riders arrive.

Four motorbikes, labeled P1 to P4, will be selected to work with the bunch. These are the most experienced riders who have worked with races before and will sometimes be required to pass the bunch.

“As the race progresses, you start to get splits, once you get about a 30-second split that is where we aim to put a resource in,” Street explained. “When the race lead goes off and we’ve got a 30-second gap, P4 will go into that gap. If that gap gets to a minute, we might put P3 in, or we might put J20 into that gap. In an ideal world, if there’s four groups, each of those four groups will have a peloton bike that’s experienced in doing it.”

At the back of the race there’s another four riders named R1 to R4 and their job is to make sure that the convoy behind them is safe. The bikes stay in number order throughout the race to limit the amount of passing the peloton that is necessary, using a system that has been dubbed “Caterpillar” by the police.

Time to go racing around Gloucestershire on this fine Saturday 🚲#TourOfBritain 🔴🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Ifff6MXJv8 — The Tour of Britain 🇬🇧 (@TourofBritain) September 9, 2023

“There’s two ways in which we escort things we’ve been what’s called leapfrog, or Caterpillar. Caterpillar is safer for this type of event, because it means that you’re not always overtaking, if you did leapfrog you would sit in the junction, you’d let the entire race convoy, you’d be at the back,” Street said.

“We operate what’s called a Caterpillar system, and that means that you’re going to a junction, the bike behind comes to you and takes that junction off you and you go into to the next. All the bikes that are out in front are always out in front, they never drop in behind and the bikes at the back, pick up the gaps after the race has gone through.”

Despite all the noise and fanfare of a bike race and the advertisements that go into local newspapers, people do still end up on the route as the race is approaching. Fortunately, none has got as far as reaching the riders.

“Cars get onto the course all the time,” Street said. “When it’s at the back, and it’s spread out, it’s only the cars that are really keeping a visible presence. We do get people pull into them and we do get cars that pull into the race in front of us. It’s not a major problem, if they pull out when they’re going away with the race route, the bike that’s behind or in front of them will divert them off at the next opportunity.

“The worst ones are when people turn towards the race, but you’ll always see that car and people shout that it’s coming, and you sit at the next feature and divert it off the race route. What’s a bit more worrying is when it’s getting nearer towards the front of the race, which does happen. People pull out of private driveways, or a garage forecourt, or we’ll have stopped a car that car doesn’t want to stay for the duration. They will then turn around and drive back up the streets. And another car comes down that has not been told to wait and doesn’t realize what’s going on and pulls out before the next bike gets to them. But fingers crossed, we can get hold of it and control them before there’s a major issue.”

Using a rolling road closure like this is intensive work for the police involved but it minimizes the impact a race has on a town as it passes through and is usually the best option for most organizers who don’t have the might of a race like the Tour de France.