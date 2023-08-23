The mental tightrope: As women’s cycling grows, riders seek balance for their mental health

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Professional cycling is ostensibly about who can train harder and become physically stronger than the rest.

However, Marlen Reusser’s dramatic abandon during the time trial at the world championships this month showed that there’s more to it than just physical prowess.

The Swiss star won the TT at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift a few weeks earlier and helped her country to win a second world title in the mixed team relay, but her mind just wasn’t in it.

In a lengthy and emotional statement to Swiss television, Reusser detailed the struggle with her mental health and how the busy calendar with multiple major targets lined up back-to-back had taken its toll on her.

Women’s cycling is growing at a rapid rate, meaning that there’s more racing and more pressure to deal with.

“It wasn’t a mechanical problem, it was just me,” Reusser said. “Since the Tour, I feel I need time to breathe and rediscover my desire to go out and win. It’s a bit like preparing for an exam. There’s all the preparation, the stress of D-Day, and when it’s done, you relax. And I need that moment of relaxation. I feel like I’m caught up in a never-ending downward spiral.”

Cycling is primarily about the fitness and form of a rider, but being mentally tough is also key in succeeding. In the same way that riders need to measure their training and racing carefully as to not physically exhaust themselves, they need to do the same with their mental health.

Reusser was talking of her own experience, but she was also voicing the thoughts and feelings that some of those she had raced against. The mental strain of being a professional athlete dealing with the pressure, travel, and time away from family, is a subject often left behind and many in the women’s peloton were happy to see Reusser talking about it.

“It’s brave that she spoke about this and was very honest about this,” Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig said when asked by Velo in the press conference about Reusser’s comments. “All athletes are struggling with their own battles. Cycling is a tough sport and being on the highest level is also very hard. It’s a job to sit down and, because the calendar is getting so big, to choose where you want to perform.

“Also, to get that balance so you have some days off with your family and your loved ones, so you get that mental energy back where you’re hungry to go out and want to win. It is a balance and sometimes you get it just right and sometimes you don’t.”

During the medal winners’ press conference in Glasgow, Uttrup Ludwig touched on the challenges she’s faced after failing to meet her own expectations this year. She said the bronze medal she took in the road race had come at a “good time” for her.

It was clear to see the emotion in her face as she spoke on the topic of mental health, her eyes welled up as she described the challenges of finding the right balance between her on- and off-bike activities.

“We as cyclists talk about how much we need to train and all of this and it’s super tough and that’s why it’s cool that Marlen is saying it. Cycling is also the mental part of it, and you also need to pay attention to it,” she added.

“For some riders and some people, it comes easier than others. For some, you need to work on it with a mental coach or someone you trust to talk about how you feel and the pressure not only that journalists and fans put on you but also your own expectations. You see that you’re doing well and winning bike races, and you think you need to win one more. Dealing with pressure is part of the sport.”

An independent confidant

Mental coaches are not a new thing in cycling.

Team Sky famously worked with the psychiatrist Steve Peters, the author of the book “Chimp Paradox.” In 2021, Lidl-Trek signed psychologist Elisabetta Borgia to work with its men’s and women’s teams — she had already been working with team rider Elisa Longo Borghini — while Soudal Quick-Step has had one since 2019.

Several other teams also work with mental coaches and some riders have branched out on their own to work with one. Speaking in the same press conference, Demi Vollering spoke of how working with a mental coach this summer — coupled with making space for time with her loved ones — helped her get through the pressure cooker of being the Tour de France Femmes favorite, winning, and then heading straight into the worlds.

“I know Marlen very well and I could see it in her face already before the time trial. I know that she loves to be at home in Switzerland. It’s not only the racing but also all the training camps that you do at altitude that are often three weeks, it’s really difficult to combine all of this,” Vollering said. “In the end, you need to find a bit of balance and sometimes you don’t know beforehand if it’s going to be too much, too little, or enough.

“For myself, I also found it a little bit difficult last week, but I think what saved me was that after the Tour I went on a little holiday with my family. If I had gone directly home alone to go training, I think I would have been the same. This week I was doubting if I was hungry enough.

“I spoke with my mental coach about this because sometimes you need to talk about it with someone who is not so close to you because if you say to the team or something it’s always difficult because you don’t want to lose their trust.”

Though working with psychologists is definitely not a new thing for cycling it is still not ubiquitous across the peloton and it is less common in women’s cycling where budgets are smaller.

Annemiek van Vleuten is viewed as one of the mentally toughest riders out there, of any peloton, with her challenging training regimes, near-constant altitude training camps, and relentless ability to go all in even when she’s off her best.

Van Vleuten has been working with a mental coach for several years now, and when she steps off the bike at the end of the season to retire, she wants to help the young generation work on their mental toughness.

“I loved that she said it,” Van Vleuten said of Reusser’s remarks. “If you ask me what I want to do [after retirement] I want to work on the mental coaching side with young athletes. It’s really nice that she has been so open about it. I have worked a long time with a mental coach, and it’s really good to be open about it.

“Sometimes I get the question, what issue was it that made you start working with a mental coach, there was no issue, but I wanted to work on being better in every area and one area is the mental coaching. With my teammates, I want to help them a little bit on this mental coaching part. This is something that has given me energy.”

Finding the happy balance

Professional cyclists are used to pushing their bodies beyond what most of us have to deal with on a regular basis, whether it be physically or mentally, but they also have their limits. Reusser said in her lengthy comments following her decision to quit the TT that she was “not a machine” and that is something that can be easily overlooked in the pursuit of success.

Bringing a rider to the best of their capabilities is more than just giving them the right training regime and nutrition, it requires looking after the whole human. Using something like a mental coach to guide a rider can be a major part of the puzzle in making them more resilient. It won’t eliminate the mental and emotional ups and downs that we all get, but it may make someone better equipped to deal with a tough time when it comes.

Paris-Roubaix winner Alison Jackson is known for her fun videos on social media and her outgoing personality, but for her, that is part of how she finds her balance. She also believes that learning to deal with some of the smaller things life throws at her helps to train her to deal with the bigger issues when they come.

“We’re not robots, we’re humans, and there are things behind the scenes, or, home life and family life, things that motivate us, and play a role. I guess, the beauty and balance of humans and humans in our sport,” Jackson told Velo. “For me, it really is about life balance. Part of all the fun stuff that I do, the social rides, trying to ride with people, the coffee rides, going to the football games, or having dinner parties, and being involved in other creative outlets really helps balance me and my life.

“You can be real serious and focused when you have to be and then allow yourself to be off the hook in other areas of life. For me, the social part is really important. It’s totally important to have the mental skills as well and to understand or practice some of those skills before you really need them. In small moments, in medium life moments, or in training to practice these different emotional management or mental management skills, and that’ll come in handy or become second nature when you really need to use them.”