Thibaut Pinot Bids an Emotional Adieu at Il Lombardia: ‘It’s a Beautiful Symbol to Conclude Here’

Five years after he won a dramatic edition of Il Lombardia, Thibaut Pinot is hoping to wind back the clock for the final race of his career.

The Frenchman lined out at the start on Saturday morning unsure about his prospects due to recent setbacks, but also not ruling out one last hurrah.

“I’m looking forward to racing and seeing what it’s like on the bike, because I can’t hide the fact that I’m stressed,” he admitted. “I’ve had a complicated few weeks with a fall and a bacterial infection that bothered me at the Tour of Luxembourg.

“I’ve been feeling better for the last 15 days, I’m not at 100 percent but I’m still optimistic. I hope I’ll have the legs one last time.”

Pinot is known for a heart-on-the-sleeve character, with his setbacks making rare victories all the more sweet. He’s got an eyeballs-out style of racing which reveals rather than hides every kilojoule of effort, with the emotionless poker face of some other riders refreshingly absent.

Although he’s finished on the podium of the Tour de France, and while he has taken some big victories such as stages in each of the grand tours plus that Il Lombardia title, he has retained an underdog attraction for many cycling fans.

This has only been enhanced by a personal life which sees him embrace nature and raise goats, donkeys plus other creatures on a farm in the Mélisey region.

That side of his character was marked by Il Lombardia with the presentation of a new goat to his farm. The name: Vittoria, Italian for victory. He was also handed a stuffed toy at the start of the race.

Ehi @ThibautPinot guarda la capretta che ti hanno portato gli italiani, la piccola Vittoria, speriamo che possa portarti fortuna! Hey @ThibautPinot, take a look at the little goat the Italians brought you, her name is Vittoria, let’s hope she brings you luck! #iLombardia pic.twitter.com/8jkJ6MdouZ — Il Lombardia (@Il_Lombardia) October 7, 2023



His devoted “Ultras Pinot” fans have travelled to the event to mark his final pro competition, and have taken over a corner on the race route. They will give him a sendoff in style.

His career is almost over, and it will be an emotional day.

“I think there will be a lot of feelings at the finish,” the 33 year old said. “I’m trying to stay focused and concentrate on the race. We’ll be celebrating in Bergamo at the finish. My family, friends and supporters will be there, and they’ll be grouped together on the last climb.

“It’s a positive pressure when everything’s going well, but it’s a bit harder to manage when you’re not at 100%. I’m always afraid of disappointing people. I’d like to thank them by giving them one last thrill. I don’t know if I’ll be able to do it, but as always, they know I’ll give it my all. We’re going to try and have a great time together. I’ll try to thank them as best I can.”

Third in the 2014 Tour de France at just 24 years of age, Pinot was once seen as the Frenchman most likely to end France’s long wait for victory in the event. Bernard Hinault in 1985 was the last home victor, and his performance nine years ago fueled speculation that he might make the breakthrough.

He looked good in 2019, winning atop the Tourmalet, netting second the following day and sitting fourth overall at the end of stage 17, poised to strike.

However an injury ruled him out just two days later, dashing the hopes of all those willing him on.

Selon mes sources, on affine la stratégie chez les @UltrasPinot pour faire gagner Thibaut #IlLombardia pic.twitter.com/0Wafx3oFSe — Olivier Perrier (@OlivPerrier) October 7, 2023

“I’ve had some great years in cycling,” he said, reflecting on his period in the sport. “On the whole, I’ve been happy in my career, even if I’ve often been frustrated by injury or illness.

“I wasn’t always able to use my legs to 100%. The Groupama-FDJ cycling team is my second family, and I’m proud to have played a part in its development.”

Victory in the Giro d’Italia’s mountains competition has given him a boost this year, as have strong displays from the break there and in the Tour de France. He was clear for a chunk of stage 20 of this year’s Tour, going solo on home roads, and even if he was brought back before the finish he gave his roadside fans a showing they won’t forget.

Those performances mean he exits the sport with his head held high, whatever the result on Saturday.

“I’m also satisfied with my last season, as I’ve found sensations that I haven’t had since my crash in Nice,” he said, referring to a big fall in the 2020 Tour.

“I’ll be closing a chapter this Saturday after Il Lombardia. I’ll never forget my victory in 2018, and it’s a beautiful symbol to conclude here.”

His many fans will agree.