Thibaut Pinot moved by Gino Mäder’s death: ‘I think about it every time I train’

Thibaut Pinot says he’s deeply moved by the tragic death of Gino Mäder at the Tour de Suisse last week.

The French star expressed his feelings in an interview with AFP ahead of the French national road championships this weekend.

Pinot said he was close to Mäder, who crashed into a ravine during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse. Though revived at the scene, he later died from his injuries.

“It’s dramatic. Since the accident, I think about it almost every time I train,” Pinot told AFP. “Yet I was not even on the Tour de Suisse. For those who were there it must be even more difficult. I am a racer who takes a little less risk than the others because I am really aware of the danger.”

Pinot, who will be racing his final Tour de France next month, said he was close to the Swiss rider.

“Gino was a rider who, like me, liked to hang out at the back of the peloton and we often found ourselves talking,” Pinot said. “I loved him so much. I rode into a breakaway with him on the last stage of the Vuelta. We were both together.”

Pinot’s comments as pressure builds behind the scenes in the elite men’s peloton.

Riders and teams are pressing the UCI for more consistent and better safety conditions across all races.

The pressure will be on during next month’s Tour de France to ensure the safest possible racing conditions.

New CPA president Adam Hansen is also active behind the scenes, and has been pushing the UCI and race organizers to create more standards and consistency across the racing season.

On Friday, the UCI confirmed it will announce what it’s describing as a “new development in safety” that it will introduce just ahead of the 2023 Tour in Bilbao, Spain. Members of organizations representing riders, race organizers, and teams will also be present at a press conference.