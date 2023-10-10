Tim Declercq Leaves ‘WolfPack’ for Lidl-Trek, Will Barta re-ups with Movistar

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Tim Declercq and Will Barta confirmed spots for the 2024 season and beyond.

Declercq, one of the anchors of Soudal Quick-Step and the team’s “Wolfpack” ethos, is leaving for Lidl-Trek. Barta re-ups with Team Movistar.

The U.S.-backed team confirmed the Belgian’s arrival as a boost to its classics squad headlined by Mads Pedersen and Jasper Stuyven.

“I think Lidl-Trek is a growing team with great values,” Declercq said Tuesday. “They ride attractively and are stepping up their game every year. I’m super excited to join them. It also looks like they are keen to start working more and more with a science-based approach and are open for innovation. With my background in physical education studies, I really look forward to working in that environment.”

Declercq is the latest in a string of big-name signings for 2024, thanks in large part to the arrival of Lidl, the German grocery chain, and a fresh injection of cash.

The two-year deal came together before merger talks between Soudal Quick-Step and Jumbo-Visma that’s since fizzled out. Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere confirmed that Lidl-Trek gave him a financial offer that he could not counter.

After seven years at Quick-Step, the so-called “Tractor” will join the team’s ever-improving classics squad and a reliable engine for the grand tours.

“It will be very strange to leave Quick-Step after all those years. Some people of the staff and riders really became friends after all this time, and I’ve got some great moments together,” Declercq said. “On the other hand, the last few years the team has also not been the same anymore and I really look forward to a new challenge.”

Lidl-Trek general manager Luca Guercilena said Declercq fits an important role within the team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tim Declercq to our team. His remarkable dedication and exceptional skills make him the prototypical domestique. Tim has made a name for himself not because of his own results, but for his selfless spirit and willingness to give his all to the collective goal,” he said. “For this reason, I believe Tim will be a valuable addition to our roster. We look forward to achieving great success as we take this new step together.”

Will Barta re-ups for two seasons with Team Movistar

Will Barta will remain in Movistar colors for two more seasons. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

American workhorse Barta will remain in Team Movistar colors for two more seasons, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Barta, 27, joined Movistar in 2022 and has found a spot as a reliable teammate and time trial specialist. He’s part of contract extensions for 12 riders at the Spanish WorldTour team.

Along with eight riders who already had a valid contract for 2024, Movistar now confirms 20 riders for its 2024 roster.

These riders already had contracts for 2024, including Alex Aranburu (2024), Ruben Guerreiro (2025), Oier Lazkano (2024), Enric Mas (2025), Vinícius Rangel (2024), Iván Romeo (2025), Sergio Samitier (2024) and Iván Sosa (2024).

The following names will continue: Jorge Arcas (2025), Will Barta (2025), Iván García Cortina (2026), Fernando Gaviria (2024), Johan Jacobs (2024), Gregor Mühlberger (2025), Mathias Norsgaard (2026), Nelson Oliveira (2025), Antonio Pedrero (2025), Einer Rubio (2026), Gonzalo Serrano (2026), and Albert Torres (2024).

Several riders are on the way out, including Matteo Jorgenson (Jumbo-Visma), Carlos Verona (Lidl-Trek), Gorka Izagirre (Cofidis), and Max Kanter (Astana-Qazaqstan). Veteran domestique Imanol Erviti is retiring.

The team promises the arrival of new arrivals in the coming days. Efforts to sign promising Spanish talent Carlos Rodríguez away from Ineos Grenadiers reportedly failed after the UK outfit decided to keep him.