Tom Pidcock and the obstacle of awesome ambition

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Tom Pidcock admitted more than once this season he felt like an imposter among some of his most illustrious rivals.

But after another season at the top of three of pro cycling’s biggest disciplines, Pidcock needn’t worry about feeling out of place. In fact, the only thing he might need to worry about is which set of wheels he wants to win with next.

Pidcock’s claimed a stunner solo victory for his first elite cross-country mountain bike world title last week.

Rainbows in Glasgow reconfirmed Pidcock’s uber-versatile three-discipline skillset and elevated him toward the status of riders he feels overshadowed by.

“There’s a bit of imposter syndrome to be between the two greats of cycling,” Pidcock said after he overlooked MTB dominators Sam Gaze and Nino Schurter atop the Glasgow podium. “To be a part of this bike race is very humbling.”

Also read:

Pidcock stands alongside Mathieu van der Poel as a boundary-blurring boss of world cycling. He’s won world and Olympic titles in cyclocross and cross-country mountain bike, and boasts a road-racing highlights-reel fit for a Netflix thriller.

Next summer might show just how long the Brit is able to stretch his triple-whammy ambition.

The 2024 tightrope

Pidcock is eyeing a second Olympic gold medal in Paris. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

July 2024 will see Pidcock pulled between short- and long-term goals.

A Tour de France–Olympic MTB double-header will put the now-24-year-old back onto the two-discipline tightrope he balanced atop this summer.

Three weeks working toward his ambition to become Britain’s first Tour de France champion since 2018 will make for a mere appetizer for Pidcock’s mission to defend his Olympic XCO title at the Paris Games.

“I’m also focused on the Olympics next year. I want to go back and defend my title for sure,” Pidcock told Eurosport earlier this year. “After Tokyo, I realized the Olympics transcends cycling.

“I always wanted to win the road worlds or the Tour de France – the Tour is also massive – but the Olympics …”

With Olympic MTB racing scheduled for the first weekend after the Tour de France circus rumbles to a halt, Pidcock’s July report-card could dictate where his attentions lie for the rest of his still-young career.

If Pidcock successfully defends his off-road title in Paris, the Tour might hop back to the top of pages-long to-do list. If he doesn’t, his hunger for racing across three disciplines might be heightened by unfulfilled cravings for Olympic gold.

‘The Tour is the Tour’

Pidcock raced to 13th overall at the Tour de France. (Photo: Chris Auld / Velo)

For now, Pidcock’s Ineos Grenadiers team is all-in on supporting its talisman’s multi-terrain ambition.

The Brit’s arrival onto the world scene at the turn of this decade was a turning point for the former grand tour powerhouse. With Pidcock on the books, the team began to balance mountain trains and marginal gains with fat tires under mud-spattered frames.

But with big change afoot at Team Ineos, the pull of the yellow jersey could dictate the future playbook.

Tom Pidcock 2023 calendar year highlights:

January: GP Sven Nys cyclocross – 1st March: Strade Bianche – 1st April: Liège-Bastogne-Liège – 2nd May: Nové Město MTB World Cup – 1st July: Tour de France – 13th overall August: World championships MTB – 1st



Pidcock shares the status with Filippo Ganna as the team’s longest-signed stars. A deal stretching through 2027 sees the Yorkshire ace even more central than former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal.

And with Bernal’s comeback still uncertain, Pidcock is perhaps the team’s best chance at its first yellow jersey since the Colombian won in 2019. Geraint Thomas is edging toward retirement, Tao Geoghegan Hart has signed with Lidl-Trek, and Carlos Rodríguez is reportedly due to move.

Pidcock has got the youth and vigor to potentially match Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard at the Tour de France, and the unbounding confidence to try to make it happen.

And although Ineos Grenadiers seems happy in its post-Tour-slaying iteration, you can bet it will be calling on Pidcock to deliver after 2024.

Even for a team as stable and well-salaried as Jim Ratcliffe’s crew, “The Tour is the Tour” – it’s where sponsors want good-time airtime.

For Pidcock, mid-summers on the mountain bike might be forced to the history books.

Pidcock’s pro cycling Venn Diagram

Pidcock pulled an MTB masterclass for the world title in Glasgow. (Photo: Piotr Staron/Getty Images)

Pidcock learned this year how to handle his ‘cross-MTB-road Venn Diagram better.

He admitted after double disappointment at the road and mountain bike world championship last year that he was burned out by a far-stretching schedule, and came back wiser. He sat out his 2022-23 cyclocross world title defense to be at his best for the classics, and skipped road worlds to be good for Glasgow’s singletrack.

Yet this year’s Tour de France might have told a telling tale for Pidcock.

Reigning champion Vingegaard spent nine months living and breathing Tour de France preparation, and likewise, Pogačar suffered with his time out due to injury.

Winning the modern maillot jaune is increasingly becoming a sole-priority project. Post-Paris 2024 might see Pidcock forced to reconfigure his ambition.