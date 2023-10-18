Tom Pidcock Says Tour de France Dates Won’t Derail Olympic Ambitions: ‘It’s on the Limit’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Tom Pidcock will be busy in 2024, with an Olympic Games title defense as as well as a run at the road race gold medal part of an ambitious calendar.

But will it be too crowded on the calendar?

With the Tour de France ending just eight days before the Olympic mountain bike race, the turnaround will be tight.

Speaking on a Red Bull podcast, Pidcock confirmed that the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will be a top goal, but a return to the Tour de France with Ineos Grenadiers will come first.

“Next year I want to defend my title at the Olympics, but I have to balance that with the team,” Pidcock said. “They need me and want me at the Tour. I have eight days between the end of the Tour and the Olympics.”

“I will do mountain bike and road next year,” he said of his Olympic ambitions.

Also read:

As he pointed out, it’s little more than a week between the end of the Tour de France on July 21 in Nice, and the mountain bike gold medal race on July 29 in Élancourt, about 30 minutes outside of Paris.

Pidcock also hinted that he’s hoping to compete in the elite men’s Olympic road race as well, slated for August 3.

That’s a lot of high-level racing in a very short window. Pidcock said he’s up to the challenge.

“It’s going to be on the limit,” Pidcock said. “It’s not going to be easy, but I am giving myself the best chances.”

With all eyes on Paris, Pidcock is wrapping up his 2023 season this month racing in the closing mountain bike World Cups at Snowshoe with fifth, and victory at Mount-Saint-Anne.

“Doing these races at the end of this year means I don’t have to do the spring races in mountain bike, and I can go into the Tour a bit fresher,” Pidcock said.

The 24-year-old also confirmed he will race a limited cyclocross calendar in 2023-24, and did not reveal if he plans on racing cyclocross world championships on February 4 in Tábor, Czech Republic.

“Racing cyclocross this year will be in its function to make me a better road racer for the classics,” Pidcock said. “I will do some scheduled around the training camps, on courses that are are good for me, if you like.”

Pidcock committed to all three disciplines: ‘Keeping things fresh’

Tom Pidcock will defend his Olympic title in Paris. (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The multi-discipline star also told the Red Bull podcast he hopes to keep racing across all three disciplines of road, cyclocross, and mountain bike, and even admitting that mountain bike is his favorite.

Pidcock said swapping out tire widths is good for his mental well-being and keeps him sharper.

“My opinion is changing on this, before I thought maybe I have to specialize more to win the Tour some day,” Pidcock said. “To get the best out of me, it’s when I am happy and enjoying it, and keeping things fresh.

“If I was just on the road, racing all season, and doing altitude camps, yeah, you’d get the best out of me for a few months, but I’d get sick of it, and I’d need to try something else,” he said. “That’s why I drop into mountain biking. When you’re fit, it doesn’t feel bad, but when you’re suffering, you cannot help yourself that much in training. I need different stuff to do.”

The 2023 was another big year for Pidcock. He won the mountain bike world title, something he said was one of his top professional goals, and took a huge win at Strade Bianche.

A heavy crash at Tirreno-Adriatico largely derailed his spring classics campaign, and he admitted that he wasn’t as good in the 2023 Tour de France compared to his dramatic debut and stage win at Alpe d’Huez in 2022, but said he came out of July a better rider.

“I had too many goals at this year’s Tour,” Pidcock said. “It had some great results, and it also had a fair share of it not going how I wanted it. At the Tour, I was aiming for the GC, winning a stage, and I came away with nothing.

“I learned a lot, but it wasn’t very enjoyable,” he said. “I didn’t feel like I got anything out of it.”

Pidcock on trying to win the Tour de France: ‘Time will tell’

Tom Pidcock, en route to victory at Alpe d’Huez in the 2022 Tour, says the yellow jersey remains a distant goal. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Pidcock is committed to trying to win the yellow jersey, but he admits he still has a long way to go toward beating the likes of Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard.

He rode to 13th overall in Paris in July, a solid result in just his second outing.

Does he believe he can win?

“I don’t know, to be honest. Time will tell,” Pidcock said. “It’s only recently that there are these outliers, Tadej won it at 21, Remco won Vuelta at 20, 21, and Jonas is 25, 26. They’re younger than how it’s been in the past that when people are older when they won the Tour. Froomey and G were 30-ish.

“I am very good at peaking for big events,” he said. “Of course, I want to try to win the Tour de France someday. This will be the big job for me. The patience side of it is quite difficult.

“In grand tours, in the first week you can only lose the race. It all comes down to the last week. Every little thing you do, everything catches up to you in a third week. I am kind of impatient. When it’s a flat stage, I say, come on, let’s race, but that’s when you need to be patient and just sit-in. That’s something I need to get better at.”