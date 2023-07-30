Kasia Niewiadoma comes out swinging on Tourmalet in quest for Tour de France Femmes podium

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It took a heck of a lot of bravery.

When Kasia Niewiadoma flowed clear on the descent of the Col d’Aspin, gapping Annemiek van Vleuten and Demi Vollering on Saturday, using her downhill skills to create distance between them, she was taking a big gamble.

She’s an accomplished, aggressive rider and one of the best-known names in the sport, but hasn’t had the same level of results as her two rivals. Compared to them. she was an outsider for the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift title yet, on the hardest stage of the race Saturday, she was taking the fight to them.

The Canyon-SRAM rider plunged down the descent, choosing the best lines and hammering the pedals around in trying to build her gap. She was eating into her energy reserves before the crucial Col du Tourmalet, leaving herself exposed, yet had decided it was worth the risk.

“On the climb, I could see that Demi [Vollering] didn’t want to work with Annemiek [van Vleuten] so I knew that they would look at each other,” she explained after Saturday’s stage 7.

“In Polish we have this saying: ‘if the two are fighting, the third one is winning.’

“I was just hoping to force them to get involved with themselves and then look for my own opportunities. I decided to take my chance on the downhill, go quite fast and see if I would be able to get a gap. It was a perfect scenario.”

Behind, the gamble paid off. Van Vleuten and Vollering got tangled up between themselves in arguing about who should make the effort. Vollering was reluctant to help the world champion, saying it was up to her to chase. Words were exchanged, and at one point Van Vleuten jammed on, her disk brakes making a squealing noise audible over the TV coverage.

“She didn’t want to ride. I said, ‘OK, if you don’t ride, I also don’t ride,’” she explained afterward.

For her part, Vollering said at the finish that there was reason behind the decision. She had two teammates in the chasing group, including the race leader, and felt it was better that they return. For her, there was neither logic nor advantage to pulling.

“She left a gap on Kasia on the downhill, and then I thought, ‘it’s not up to me to close it now. I mean, I have Lotte and Marlen behind me,’” she said.

Meanwhile Niewiadoma was fully committed, driving onwards in a lean, aero position and holding a gap of 43 seconds with 20km to go. The Tourmalet was approaching, and one of the most dangerous riders in the race had secured a very important head start to the climb.

Working on weaknesses pays off

Being in that position wasn’t just about descending skill and courage. Van Vleuten had launched a huge attack on the Col d’Aspin, rising from the saddle in her curiously upright, awkward style, and pummeling the pedals with 5km left to the top of the Col d’Aspin.

In other years and other races Niewiadoma might have been distanced. But not this time.

“To be honest I am so happy that all the hard work paid off,” Niewiadoma would say at the finish. “All the races so far I was taking note what were my weaknesses.

“Finally when I had a chance to go for a training camp together with my coach, we focused only on those weaknesses.

“Even today, I knew the moment that normally I would drop. But I promised myself that I wouldn’t stop riding out of the saddle unless Annemiek would do so, because that is how normally I would get dropped by her, out of the saddle, hard pace.”

She remained firmly on Van Vleuten’s wheel, appearing composed. She grimaced at one point, but otherwise looked strong. So too Vollering, who also looked better than the rider driving the pace.

Van Vleuten said afterward that her surge on that climb was about softening up her rivals, but her body language hinted a level of panic, a shade of unease. She was putting in a big, big effort, yet the cracks weren’t opening.

Kasia Niewiadoma lead Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Demi Vollering towards the top of the Col d’Aspin, before launching an attack on the descent. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Towards the top of the climb Niewiadoma came through to ride at the front, then at one point moved across the road from left to right, maneuvering her rival towards that side. She appeared confident then, and so too when she launched for the top, taking mountains points that would help see her in the polka-dot jersey at the end of the day.

And then she launched on the descent, initially opening the gap through skill and daring, and then extending it through hard work.

Hence the advantage on the final climb.

Pressing on, digging in

Had things played out differently, she might have built an even bigger buffer on the lower slopes of the Tourmalet. Van Vleuten and Vollering have an intense rivalry and the Movistar team’s tactics on the penultimate La Vuelta Femenina in May had soured things between them.

Vollering was leading the race, had stopped for a toilet break, and Movistar attacked. She would later say afterwards that it was pre-planned and that it wasn’t their fault if the race leader stopped at a bad time; Vollering saw it as a breach of cycling’s unwritten rules and was very unhappy to lose the race in such a fashion.

That too would have been a factor, creating a scenario where two rivals could have got locked up in a standoff.

But when the group behind returned with race leader Lotte Kopecky and Marlen Reusser, both Vollering’s SD Worx-Protime teammates, and when Reusser moved to the front and started driving hard, the pendulum swung the other way.

Niewiadoma persisted, although her advantage began to ebb away.

“The first part was quite steady and [suited to someone] very powerful,” she said, referring to the gradient of the slope. “I just didn’t want to go back to the group, I knew that I preferred to keep my own pace. And then mentally I feel stronger when I am on my own.”

Reusser was completely dedicated to Vollering, hewing down the lead. With 12km remaining Niewiadoma was just six seconds clear, and well within sight.

She pressed on. Reusser cracked, the group stalled, and the gap went back up to 44 seconds with 6km remaining.

Vollering would make her move soon afterward, bridging across to the Polish rider, gapping her and racing on to win. Niewiadoma fended off a furious chase by Van Vleuten, crossing the line 1:58 behind stage winner Vollering but 36 seconds ahead of the world champion.

She was second on the stage, up to second overall, and the new mountains leader. A job well done.

She slumped on the ground at the finish, spent, but also very satisfied.

“I am just f**king proud of my team and myself, everyone who helped me to be here,” she smiled. “Because it was teamwork that we worked for so long, it was so hard.

“I am super happy. It was an immense effort, not only from myself but from the whole team. From our staff members, from the riders placing me amazingly at the bottom of the Col d’Aspin, basically going all out on those crazy, hectic, nervous roads so that I could just easily approach the climb.

“I am happy with the timing of my shape, I am happy with the preparation and everything how it went so far.”

Kasia Niewiadoma in the polka dot jersey of best climber at the end of stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

And now the race of truth

It was a good day. She now begins Sunday’s final time trial with a buffer of 38 seconds over Van Vleuten, 45 on Kopecky and 49 over Ashleigh Moolman (AG Insurance – Soudal QuickStep).

She’s just 22.6 kilometers away from the runner-up slot in cycling’s top event. A big result is so, so close, but can she hang on to what she has?

“We will see,” she said. “I have good legs. I hope that I am not going to lose them overnight. I came here to fight for the podium, so I will not let go of that.”

The most recent TT Niewiadoma did was in the Tour de Suisse in June. She was tenth then in the stage 2 time trial, losing over two minutes to stage winner Reusser over the 25.7km distance.

That’s a little concerning, but she mentioned working specifically on her weaknesses. That performance was something which has spurred her on to improve.

“I’ve been on the TT bike quite often in the last weeks,” she said. “I feel doing the Tour de Suisse [made me] realize that TT is not only about training on the road bike and then hoping that the effort can be put in on a TT performance.

“Definitely that race made me realize that I had some homework to do. So together with my coach we spent quite a lot of days, actually, on the TT bike, to the extent that I feel quite comfortable on it.”

Sunday’s race will show how much she has improved. But, whatever happens, the feeling is that she has stepped up another level physically and mentally in this Tour de France Femmes.