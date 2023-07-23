Tour de France Femmes stage 1: A reduced bunch sprint?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 1 — Sunday, July 23

Clermont-Ferrand to Clermont-Ferrand

Distance: 124km (77.05 miles)

Profile: Flat to undulating stage

Stage 1: Route could thin down the number of sprint contenders

Two weeks after the men’s teams were in Clermont-Ferrand to contest the Puy de Dôme stage, the 22 women’s teams kick off their race on Sunday July 23.

The route for stage 1 is a 124-kilometer counterclockwise loop, with the first half relatively flat before passing the 400-year-old Château d’Effiat.

The stage then gets progressively hillier before it reaches the Côte de Durtol.

Stage favorites: Rouleurs, or a versatile sprinter?

Averaging more than 7 percent for almost 2 kilometers, the climb includes an 11-percent pitch 400 meters from the top. This could be used as a springboard to the stage win by a strong rider—perhaps Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) or Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez). Don’t count out super sprinter Lorena Wiebes either (SD Worx), though, she has been working on her climbing and could still be close enough to an attacker to bring them back before the finish line.

Only 9 kilometers remain after the summit, including a technical descent and a challenging “balcony” road overlooking Clermont-Ferrand before reaching the 450-meter-long finishing straight.

Even though the gaps won’t be huge, the first yellow jersey will likely go to a rider who can out-sprint a small group.

Elisa Longo Borghini winning stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia Donne (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Greeks, Romans and now a fully international presence

Clermont-Ferrand sits on the plain of Limagne in the Massif Central and has many extinct volcanoes in the surrounding area.

It is one of the oldest French cities and was known by Greeks as the capital of the Arvernie tribe. It was later named Augustonemetum in the 1st century BC.

The forum of the Roman city was situated atop the Clermont mound, where the current cathedral now sits. It had a turbulent past, being looted by the Vandals, Alans, Visigoths, Franks and, later, the Vikings.

It has been a stage town at the men’s Tour 12 times, with Raphaël Geminiani the first to triumph there. He was born in the city in 1925 and still lives there to this day. He took seven Tour stages in all and wore yellow for four days in 1958.

More recently, Soren Kragh Andersen won in the city in 2020, ending its 30 year absence from the race.

It is making its debut in the Tour de France Femmes.

The men’s peloton leaves Clermont-Ferrand on July 12, 2023. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Culture and food

Clermont-Ferrand hosts various festivals, such as the International Short Film Festival in January, the Europavox festival of contemporary music, in June, plus the summer cultural season Contre-plongées, which includes films, readings, street theatre, concerts and large-scale circus shows.

Food specialties include fruit jellies, Le Lautrec chocolates, and cheeses such as Saint Nectaire, Fourme d’Ambert, Bleu d’Auvergne, Cantal. Volvic water is from the area, as are Côtes d’Auvergne wines.

Schedule

Start time (12.15 CET, 6.15 a.m. EST, 3.15 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (15.27 CET, 9.27 a.m. EST, 6.27 a.m. WST)