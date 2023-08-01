Commentary: Second Tour de France Femmes built big on success of debut edition

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

PAU, France — Drama, polemica, great racing, and big crowds, the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift had it all.

Demi Vollering rode away with the yellow jersey after finishing second last year, leading home an SD Worx 1-2 as Lotte Kopecky took a surprising second overall, while Kasia Niewiadoma put herself back on the podium and was only fractions of a second away from the runner-up spot.

Last year’s winner Annemiek van Vleuten had to settle for fourth in her final grand tour appearance before her planned retirement at the end of the season. It was a dramatic end to what was a rollercoaster ride of a race that saw six riders win a stage of the race for the first time, and there were no repeat stage victors.

This year’s Tour de France Femmes had a lot to live up to after an emphatic debut edition in 2022 that brought big crowds and had an epic mountain masterclass from Van Vleuten.

Ask any rider, backing up your first standout season is a difficult task, and it is no different for race organizers.

Also read:

For the second edition, the question was could the organizers keep the hype going or even boost it. To make the event a longstanding addition to the calendar, it could not just rest on its laurels and hope that the Tour de France brand would be enough to bring continued interest.

There was no such laurel resting and made some alterations in an attempt to create some new intrigue and tighten up the competition.

The most notable changes were to the location of the start with the race moving away from Paris and setting out from Clermont-Ferrand, as well as the trip to the Tourmalet and the Pau time trial.

Moving the race from Clermont-Ferrand opened up the race to different terrain, something that the organizers wanted going into the second season, but some questioned whether the shift away from Paris would see the start lose some of its buzz.

Prior to the Tour de France Femmes starting Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio talked to Velo about the “pros and cons” of the change.

“It was really great to start in Paris last year and to have the vibe and the energy of the people there and, of course, you also benefit from people stumbling across the race because it’s such a tourist hub,” she told Velo, before adding that starting a stage race on tricky cobbles was an intense experience.

She added that leaving Paris behind, and with it the crossover with end of the men’s race, was an opportunity to allow the women’s contest to stand on its own.

“Women’s racing is different to women’s racing, so we do need to create our own story,” she said.

While the crowds were smaller than seen in Paris, there was still a packed-out square in Clermont-Ferrand to watch the women start their first two stages. Plenty of people milled around the busses to get pictures with their favorite riders or discover the women’s racing for the first time and see what the fuss was about.

That continued throughout the race with each start producing a hive of activity. The final weekend was a particular success with big numbers turning out to cheer the riders on up the Tourmalet, and thousands were in Pau to watch the final time trial.

Elisa Longo Borghini didn’t get a chance to take part in the final two stages after being forced to pull out of the race before stage 7, but she’d had a chance to absorb the Tour de France Femmes atmosphere for the second year running, and wasn’t disappointed at all.

“For me, it feels if not the same, a little bit more. You can see people everywhere and they’re really enthusiastic. I know that there are people who are also not, but I don’t mind them. I ignore them,” she said.

“We are here for the people that are cheering for us, and I really hope that they are enjoying the racing and I really want to thank the public for this, and I really want to see more people getting interested in us and coming here to watch us.”

The remote audience

Vollering emerged as the strongest. (Photo: JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

The television viewing figures are yet to be released but last year was a resounding success in that respect with the race recording a big market share on French television during the 2.5 hours it was broadcast.

This year, the organizers switched things up in an effort to bring bigger audiences on television and continue to grow interest in the race. Most notably, the Tourmalet queen stage had a far later start than any of the other stages.

Most days had been starting between noon and 2 pm but riders had to wait until after 4 pm to get rolling out for the biggest day of the race with the Vollering riding to the stage win shortly after 7 pm local time. It made for a very long day for all involved in the race, but organizers hoped that by hosting a late finish it would guarantee a bigger television audience.

“I think it’s awesome. I think it’s perfect for the TV viewers, but we want as many people to watch as possible so if that means to ride a bit late then so be it,” Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig said.

The success of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will not be measured in the number of passionate cycling fans that tune in to watch or come to enjoy the roadside atmosphere.

Its success will be defined in how well it can attract the general population to come back every year to see the women’s peloton duke it out around France for the iconic yellow jersey.

The success of the men’s race is down to its global nature and its ability to seep into popular culture.

Women’s cycling doesn’t need gimmicks to bring in viewers but by putting days like the Tourmalet at a time when more people can see it without needing to make a huge extra effort will hopefully help to build a fanbase that comes back every year.

Bringing the action

The second edition delivered plenty of plot lines. (Photo: JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

Of course, creating a spectator friendly timetable and adding in the iconic locations of the Tourmalet and Pau will only go some way to drawing in the crowds. The racing action also needs to be there to keep people interested.

Perhaps the GC battle didn’t blow up like many might have hoped as Van Vleuten cracked on the Tourmalet and couldn’t match Vollering, who created an unassailable lead, but there was plenty to get excited about.

After no real breakaway victories in the opening edition of the race, this year proved to be a goldmine for aggressive racers ready to take a risk in the early move. It’s debatable whether Kopecky’s stage 1 win could be defined as a breakaway victory, but there were plenty of others with Yara Kastelijn, Ricarda Bauernfeind, and Emma Norsgaard all holding off the chasing pack, while Julie Van de Velde almost did it on stage 3 as well.

The GC battle did simmer away nicely over the week, too, even if the denouement didn’t quite boil over.

Stage 5 saw Vollering and Van Vleuten throw down and relentlessly attack each other on what was the longest stage of the race, while Niewiadoma looked like she might throw a spanner in the works on that Tourmalet day.

While Vollering’s winning margin was clear in the end, this year’s race showed that there is plenty of talent coming through and the gaps at the top are closing in every year. the Tour de France Femmes looks to still be on an upward trajectory.

The 2023 race had a lot to live up to after last year’s successful edition and it managed that and more. Next year will be another major test for the race as it embarks on its first foreign grand depart and its ties with the men’s race will be completely severed due to the Olympics being held in the middle, but for now, it is moving in the right direction.