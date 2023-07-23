Tour de France Femmes Culture: Stage 1 Aligot

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stretching the Elastic

As the men’s Tour de France comes to its usual weary and ceremonial end in Paris, we turn our attention back to the south of France and to the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift. Starting with a first stage around Clermont-Ferrand, this year’s race builds on the success of last year’s race by detaching itself geographically from its counterpart.

There are eight stages, taking the women’s peloton circuitously southwest towards the Pyrenees. The final weekend promises to be a truly climactic spectacle, with a summit finish on the Col du Tourmalet and a time-trial in Pau. In other words: after three exhausting weeks of watching the men’s race, we go again.

Such commitment to our sport requires sustenance. Ideally, carbohydrates and protein. What better dish than aligot, a speciality of the Auvergne. Aligot is essentially cheesy mashed potato, though that description hardly does it justice. Created by the monks of Aveyron to feed pilgrims on their way to Santiago de Compostela, aligot is a smooth and flavorsome pommes puree, often served in the region’s restaurants to accompany Toulouse sausages or pork belly.

The starting point is a good floury potato. Waxy variations will not work. Floury potatoes have enough starch to both absorb the required amount of cheese, and to give the dish its characteristic elasticity. Successful aligot is phenomenally stretchy. The decision about which cheese to use is less straightforward.

The traditional choice is Tomme, a small, round and mild cheese produced in the French Alps. If you’re in France it should be easy to get hold of. Elsewhere you may need to pick an alternative. Gruyere, mozzarella or Lancashire could work. Anything mild and good at melting.

Simmer your potatoes in salted water, still in their skins. Once cooked and drained, peel the potatoes and mash them using a potato ricer. Keep mashing until very smooth, then put the potatoes back into the saucepan on a very low heat. Add your grated cheese and some cream or milk, and start beating. Keep beating until the cheese is fully melted and the mixture comes away from the edge of the pan.

Be prepared for an aching arm – so much beating is required to make a good aligot that traditionally it is a dish made by the man of the house. But of course we have no truck with such sexist nonsense. Pummeling potatoes and cheese is a joy for everyone. Just don’t forget the sausages.