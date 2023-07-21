Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) knows how important a healthy state of mind is going into a race like the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

It’s part of the reason she skipped the Giro d’Italia earlier this summer, opting instead to take a campervan trip to France and do an altitude camp in Andorra with her boyfriend.

And it worked, she told media at a press conference on Friday, “it makes you feel fresh again and ready to train more again and to keep going.”

However, Vollering also said that her state of mind — and the oversized role it plays all aspects of racing — has benefited greatly from the physical gains she’s made since last year’s Tour, where she finished second to Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team).

Demi Vollering wins Fleche Wallonne (Photo: David Stockman/Getty Images)

Despite the fact that some of Vollering’s SD Worx teammates pointed out that the biggest gap the 26-year-old seemed to have closed since last year’s race was in confidence, mental strength, tactics, and techniques, Vollering felt the need to clarify.

“I really believe that this comes because I am physically stronger and so then you have more space in your head during the races to make good decisions on what to do in the race,” she said. “Last year I was so on the limit sometimes in the race you cannot make decisions. This year it feels more natural.

“You recognize the race situations and know what to do. I feel like this goes together hand in hand. That’s for sure a big step I made. But I also believe I’m physically stronger and that’s why I’m mentally and tactically better.”

Vollering goes into to Sunday’s race with the results to show her renewed mental and physical fortitude. The Dutchwoman has 13 WorldTour wins to her name this season, most impressively becoming the second rider ever to win the the prestigious Ardennes triple after winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège in April.

After that, Vollering won Vuelta a Burgos stage race in mid May, finished second at the Tour de Suisse, and captured the coveted Dutch road national championship title.

Podium finishes have not been the only result of Vollering’s improved strength and confidence; the 26-year-old also seems better suited to take on the parallel characteristics of Van Vleuten, her countrywoman and race rival.

It’s not just Vollering vs Van Vleuten

In 2023, it’s safe to say that Vollering is riding firmly alongside, and not in, Van Vleuten’s shadow. In fact, the 40-year-old is the only non-SD Worx rider to best Vollering in a stage race this season.

Vollering in second place, Van Vleuten in red, and Gaia Realini in third place after the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023, Stage 7 (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

While controversy at the Vuelta Femenina in early May that saw Vollering lose the red jersey to Van Vleuten could have soured the younger rider’s spirits, the 26-year-old said that she’s more than moved on — and that the Vuelta loss has nothing to do with how she feels going into the Tour.

“I’m already motivated 100 percent to go for stage wins and the GC anyway, so this does not have anything to do with my motivation,” she said. “That happened then, and I’m not busy with that anymore in my mind. It was a big disappointment of course but we showed the last stage that we were really strong, so that’s finished.”

Nor does Vollering see this year’s Tour as a battle between she and Van Vleuten, who won last year by 3:48 after dominating the final two mountain stages.

Vollering said that this year, the battle is between everyone.

“I think it’s not only between Annemiek and me. This course is really for a lot of riders, classics riders, like Elisa Longo Borghini or [Silvia] Persico, they’re all really good on courses like this. I think there will be a battle between multiple riders. It’s a really hard course every day.

“I think I’m stronger, yes, but I think the whole peloton is stronger. The level is growing really fast and I think in the end we’re still pretty equal as a peloton.”

After last year’s inaugural race, the peloton has much more information and knowledge going into stage 1 on Sunday, which will undoubtedly level up the racing. From the blinding lights of the media to the industry pressure to perform, riders have had a year to prepare for what instantly became the biggest race of the season after one edition.

So while Vollering feels much more confident with the last year’s Tour under her belt, she also recognizes that in an eight-day stage race, anything can happen. Even with her huge physical and mental gains this year, Van Vleuten is still the more experienced stage race rider.

Nevertheless, it’s that combination of a healthy body and mind that Vollering is leaning on ahead of Sunday’s start. Beyond that, she has to wait and see.

“I think this whole season went super good, so I have confidence that this stage race will be good and that I will be in form,” she said. “We’ll find out at the end, though. I still feel good after this big season I’ve had. That’s important, I think. And mentally, I’m still fresh and still fighting to win.”