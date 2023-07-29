Exploring the mythical Col du Tourmalet ahead of historic Tour de France Femmes debut

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

When a Tour de France stage finished on the Col du Tourmalet in 2010, I decided to hike from the media center in La Mongie up to the top. I walked those last 4 kilometers of the col’s eastern side through a cold, misty drizzle, climbing through 1,125 feet (343 meters) to the 6,939 feet (2,115 meters) summit.

On the other side of the col, the Tour’s top two on GC, Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador, were fighting a race-defining duel that I was listening to on Radio Tour. Schleck finished first.

That day, the road on the eastern side—the same side that the world’s best women racers will be climbing on Saturday in the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift—was quiet. I felt the stillness of the mountain, passing the occasional spectator and avoiding the rivulets angling across the switchbacks.

I was thinking back exactly 100 years to another cycling enthusiast walking this very section of the climb a month before it first witnessed the sound of bicycle tires crunching on what was then gravel and rocks. His name was Alphonse Steinès, a technical expert who reported directly to the organizer of the Tour de France, Henri Desgrange.

To reconnoiter the Tourmalet, which would be the high point of what was the event’s first-ever sortie into the Pyrénées, Steinès had paid a driver to take him as far up the road as his spluttering car could go. The car was stopped by thick snow about 3 kilometers from the top.

History differs on what happened next, but this is perhaps the most accurate account, one that I helped compile with my first magazine editor, J. B. Wadley, 50 years ago.

“Steinès sent the car back, instructing the driver to take the low circular route and meet him on the other side. He would walk. In the growing darkness, he was guided for an hour by a shepherd boy, who refused to go any farther, being afraid of the brown bears.

“In the full night, cursing, praying, sinking deep in the snow yet miraculously missing the precipices— from which there would have been no return—Steinès, wearing just street shoes, groped his way to the summit.

“On the descent, he cautiously felt his way step by step until he came to the bed of a creek that he could hear running beneath the snow. He followed it for an hour until he saw the lights of a village. In another hour he reached some houses. It was now 3 a.m., yet the 100 residents of Barèges were awake. The car driver had raised the alarm that a mad stranger was crossing the Tourmalet in the middle of the night.

“Steinès asked the locals what the Tourmalet pass was like when the snow cleared, ‘Just a mule track,’ he was told. Later, he sent a telegram to his boss Desgrange in Paris: ‘Crossed Tourmalet. Road usable and without snow.’ Luckily, the first crossing of the Tourmalet was made in dry weather.”

French racing cyclist Octave Lapize, winner of the Tour de France, 1910. (Photo by Roger Viollet via Getty Images)

On stage 10 of that 1910 Tour, French racer Octave Lapize, alternately walking and riding, was the first man to pass between the snowbanks at the top, half a kilometer ahead of Gustave Garrigou—who was the only rider to pedal the whole 17 kilometers from valley to peak.

The Tourmalet was just the third of half a dozen climbs on that stage, with Lapize eventually winning in Bayonne after covering the 326 kilometers in 14 hours, 10 minutes. Since that first Pyrenean foray a century ago, the Tourmalet has been scaled 88 more times in Le Tour. It has also seen a few appearances by elite female racers in the various iterations of the women’s Tour….

In the second edition of the Tour de France Féminin of 1985, climbing the Tourmalet’s eastern side (the one being used this week), Italian star Maria Canins dropped race favorite Jeanne Longo, who had to zigzag up the steepest 11-percent grades. By the time she had descended through Barèges and scaled the switchback ascent to the finish at Luz-Ardiden, she was nine minutes behind Canins.

The Tour organizers stopped supporting a woman’s stage race in 1993, but a private French promoter Pierre Boué filled the vacant calendar slot with a two-week race, first called the Tour Cycliste Féminin and then La Grande Boucle Féminine. He featured mountaintop finishes on the Tourmalet in 1996 and 2000.

In 1996, the defending champion Fabiana Luperini, another Italian climber, caught back five minutes after a bad crash on stage 4, re-joined the peloton at the foot of the Tourmalet and despite being “sore and bleeding” put seven minutes into her rivals to take over the race leadership.

Then, on the Tourmalet in 2000, Lithuanian Edita Pučinskaitė rode away from the field with her Alfa Lum teammate, Joane Somarriba of Spain; they finished together, while Luperini was three minutes back in fifth.

Boué’s race soon experienced financial problems and the last edition of La Grande Boucle in 2009 covered just 306 kilometers in four stages.

Now, with the promotional might of Tour owner ASO behind her, race director Marion Rousse has made no secret of her intention to build on the enthusiasm generated by the Tour de France Femmes’ first edition. “The idea is to make a little bit more history with the race,” she said.

Finishing a stage atop the Tourmalet is a perfect way to key into that history. And the eastern approach (17.1 kilometers at 7.4 percent) is considered the toughest side. Its opening 4 kilometers average less than 4 percent, while the steepest grades come hallway up.

Just a few weeks ago, this is where Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar raced away from the field during the men’s Tour.

Describing the climb to the Official Tour Guide, former racer Hubert Arbes, one of Bernard Hinault’s teammates, who lives nearby, said, “The part I fear the most is 2 kilometers below La Mongie, where the road goes under some avalanche shelters. You’re exposed to the wind, the road is quite wide and it rises in a straight line at a 9.5 percent grade. By that point, you already have a lot of climbing in your legs and you still can’t see the summit—you have to avoid cracking mentally there.

“After La Mongie, there are still 4 tough kilometers to go, including two hairpins where you have to push harder to cope with 14 percent ramps. For me, the Tourmalet is all about morale. You have to be strong in your head and fight with your bike.”

Italy’s Fabiana Luperini (R) and Spain’s Joane Somarriba (L) duke it out on the Col du Tourmalet during the 2001 Grande Boucle Féminine Internationale. (AFP photo Jean-Luc Lamaere)



We can only ponder who will conquer the Tourmalet this weekend. The Tour de France Femmes is delicately poised, with just one minute covering the six top climbers on GC. Defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten is the undoubted favorite after dominating the recent Giro d’Italia. But the Dutch veteran has a host of rivals, spearheaded by last year’s other podium finishers Demi Vollering of the Netherlands and Katia Niewiadoma of Poland. Also in the reckoning are Ashleigh Moolman of South Africa, Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Juliette Labous of France.