Fortune favors the brave: How those who took the risk at the Tour de France Femmes were rewarded

Breakaway victories are usually few and far between in women’s racing, much less the Tour de France avec Zwift. With smaller teams and less depth within them to control the gap to a group out front, tactics lean towards the defensive with moves being neutralized quickly.

“We don’t have the strength and depth that the men do. We also have one rider less in each team, which makes a difference,” said LIDL-Trek’s Lizzie Deignan after the first stage where Lotte Kopecky took a solo win, 40 seconds ahead of the second group.

“If you have the confidence to let a break gain two minutes, because you have three Ellen van Dijk‘s, for instance, then it’s possible because you have the engine power to bring it back. But at the moment the Ellen van Dijk’s are few and far between in women’s cycling. It will get there because of the investment, because of the minimum wage. In five years time, it will be a different dynamic.”

Lotte Kopecky in yellow (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

It wouldn’t be that far into the future, though, before breakaways began to have their day at this year’s Tour.

Just two days after Kopecky’s stage win, Julie van de Velde of Fenix-Deceuninck came nail-bitingly close to a solo stage victory after spending almost 60km out front. The Belgian rider made her move at the top of the fourth QOM, ostensibly to protect the polka-dot jersey for her teammate, Yara Kastelijn.

When she found that she had a gap, however, Van de Velde continued to push, and would only be caught with a few hundred meters to go.

“If you lose like this then you can only be proud,” said Van de Velde’s director, Michel Cornelisse, who was full of praise for her gutsy ride.

“The plan was to take points for the jersey to keep it in the team,” Van de Velde explained at the finish. “But it wasn’t the goal to go full gas to the line on my own. But I was there on my own, so I couldn’t turn back. I just went for it.”

By taking her chance at the right moment and not looking back, Van de Velde nearly became a stage winner.

Perhaps inspired by her teammate’s near-miss, the following day it was Yara Kastelijn’s turn to take a chance. Part of a breakaway that at one point had a gap of nine minutes, Kastelijn struggled to mop up the QOM points that were needed to keep the polka-dots within the team.

With Anouska Koster of Uno-X having overtaken her in the classification, Kastelijn’s focus switched to the stage win. She attacked at the bottom of the Côte de Moyrazès with 20km to go, never to be seen again by her former breakaway companions. The Dutch rider had the advantage of her teammate Marthe Truyen being alongside her in the break, meaning that she did not need to take any turns at the front in readiness for her attack.

“We started the race just to take some points for the mountain jersey so I was really happy that Marthe was with me because I’m not explosive enough to take them with the other girls,” Kastelijn explained in her press conference.

“I didn’t have to push the whole day and I could save my legs and then with two climbs before the finish line she [Truyen] told me ‘Okay now it’s on you and just go.’ We tried everything for the win and today we had everything. We came here as a team just to fight the finals and try to win and yesterday we almost won and today we did so I think we did a really good job.”

Fenix-Deceuninck’s Dutch rider Yara Kastelijn cycles in a breakaway to win the 4th stage. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

Then, 24 hours after Kastelijn’s emotional victory in the presence of her family, 23-year-old German Ricarda Bauernfeind of Canyon-SRAM took her own chance in the closing stages of the race.

After an active stage that saw an earlier break given very little room and a dramatic series of events for Demi Vollering after a rear flat, Bauernfeind took the opportunity and attacked over the top of the bonus climb with 30km of the race remaining.

The 23-year-old – who is racing in her first year at WorldTour level after graduating from the Canyon-SRAM Generation development team – quickly built up a gap over a minute and a half while the peloton behind looked to SD Worx to chase. It took until the final 5km before Marlen Reusser decided to head off in pursuit of the German rider, but it would be too late and Reusser, who had Liane Lippert on her wheel, refused to continue working after a while.

Bauernfeind was so shell-shocked with what she had achieved that she didn’t even celebrate as she crossed the line solo.

Even a nailed-on sprinter’s day on stage 6 was scuppered by a brave breakaway. With Lorena Wiebes forced out of the race that morning due to illness, there was only one team with a clear interest in keeping the race together for a bunch kick, Team DSM-Firmenich. As a result, a breakaway of three strong riders was able to go clear with 95 km to go. The move included sprinter-turned-Classics-specialist Emma Norsgaard who in previous years might have preferred her Movistar team to control the race to set her up for a head-to-head with Kool.

In the end, Norsgaard was the last woman standing from the move in the closing few hundred meters of the stage and used her still-considerable kick to get the jump on the charging bunch and take the win.

“I tried to change a little bit into more kind of a Classics rider and I need to realize I’m not as fast as Charlotte Kool or Lorena Wiebes anymore so I need to seek the success in other ways,” Norsgaard said after the stage.

BLAGNAC, FRANCE – JULY 28: Emma Norsgaard of Denmark and Movistar Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023, Stage 6 a 122.1km stage from Albi to Blagnac / #UCIWWT / on July 28, 2023 in Blagnac, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

The David-and-Goliath story between the chancers of the peloton and the stronghold of SD Worx seemed bound to come to an end on the Tourmalet, Demi Vollering’s preferred terrain. And, while the stage very much belonged to Vollering in the end, one rider spent much of the climb being a thorn in SD Worx’s side.

Kasia Niewiadoma has struggled to deliver a big win in recent years, but on the descent of the Col d’Aspin and the lower sloped of the Tourmalet she gave her best performance in years, the only rider able to live with Annemiek van Vleuten and Vollering’s pace, and then attacking them on the descent and staying away until mid-way up the Tourmalet, eventually finishing second on the stage and moving into the same position on GC.

In her post-race press conference, Niewiadoma credited her younger teammates’ energy for encouraging her to take more risks.

“I love working with young riders because they have this different energy. They calculate less, they worry about less, they see less obstacles,” she said. “And that helps me because I feel like after spending a couple of years in the women’s peloton you see more crashes you experience more failures and naturally your confidence is dropping so being around young riders allows you to kind of go back to old times which I really love.”

Deignan, whose assessment from stage 1 still rings true, noted the success of those who actively took the race on, telling Velo that she sees that style of racing as Great Britain’s best chance of success at the upcoming Glasgow world championships.

“To be aggressive we have to go in there with absolutely nothing to lose. You’ve seen this week in the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, it’s commercial teams instead of national teams but the people who took their chances got rewarded and I think we should have that attitude too.”