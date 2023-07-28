From cramped van to tricked-out truck: How the FDJ-Suez mechanics keep their riders on the road

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

VILLEFRANCHE-D’ALBIGEOIS, France — It requires an army of people and a whole heap of technical equipment to keep a grand tour team on the road.

FDJ-Suez is battling near the front of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift this week with Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig sitting just outside the top 10 overall with some key GC stages to come over the weekend.

Keeping the riders on the road is a busy job with multiple bikes needing servicing every single day to ensure that there are no mechanical hiccups along the way. Just one damaged bike in a crash can cause up to an hour’s extra work on top of everything else.

That the Tour de France is one of the biggest races of the year adds more importance to everything, but there is also a lot more work involved since the UCI amended the rules around vehicle circulation to allow teams to have two vehicles in the convoy, both of which will be loaded up with spare bikes.

“It’s more work than a usual race because we have two cars. That means a second spare bike for all of the girls,” FDJ-Suez head mechanic Lucas Fouquet told Velo. “And for the Tour, we had a special bike, which means we had to set up seven new bikes. We have four mechanics in the team and that meant that one was building the bikes during the Giro, so we were ready for the Tour.”

Also read:

FDJ-Suez is a team that is on the up, in results but financially as well. The increasing development of women’s cycling means that the budget of the top teams is growing, and they can afford much more luxuries.

This year, the team has upgraded its campervan — which was pretty slick to be fair — to a proper bus for the first time, and many other teams are gradually doing the same. Look back 10 years and you’d have been hard-pressed to see a team, even the richest ones, that had anything other than a small camper for the riders to get changed in.

In recent seasons, the FDJ-Suez has also upgraded its equipment for the mechanics to use. Fouquet has worked as a mechanic for a decade and has been with the team for five seasons and a lot has changed since then.

When he first joined, the team just had a crammed van to keep all of the equipment in and now he and the other mechanics are able to walk into the big truck the team has and easily find what he needs. There is a place for everything, and it is all in order, saving the mechanics valuable time.

“I start with the small truck and now we have a big truck like the man we have the big bus like the man. Many bikes, many wheels. It’s a good evolution,” he said. “[With the small truck] if you forget something at the back, you have to take off all the bikes or the stuff and then get what you want and then you have to put it all back.

“Now we can put all the bikes on the side and the bikes, we don’t use on the other side, the wheels on the top. That means if we need something, we can get it easily.”

The team’s 14 time trial bikes are being transported in a van, for now (Photo: FDJ-Suez)

There’s even a whiteboard for mechanics to write down important details about each rider’s set-up so it’s just right when they get on. The team does still have a smaller van, but that’s being used to transport the time trial bikes at the moment.

Sometimes the riders like to make some riders like to make last-minute changes, but Fouquet puts that down to nerves most of the time.

As one of the longer stage races of the year, team sizes for the Tour de France Femmes are bigger than usual with rosters of seven instead of the usual six. It’s good that the team has a big truck now as it has a lot of equipment to transport around France.

Depending on who it is, some of the riders have as many as five road bikes with them, plus the time trial Sunday means an additional two bikes per rider. In total, the team is carting 41 bikes around France with them. That’s in addition to about 80 wheelsets, multiple spare handlebars, and much more.

With the extra rider and car making for a lot more work, the team brings an extra mechanic to the Tour than it would to most races. Usually, it’s just two mechanics at a race, but there’s more here this week to deal with the extra workload.

“Here, we have three, one in each car, and one to the next hotel to do some work like gluing tubulars,” Fouquet said. “Generally, we start working around two hours before leaving the hotel. We have all the bikes to pack on the roof, pack the suitcase, close the truck. We have to unplug the water and electricity, sometimes it can take a moment.

“When we go to the next hotel, the mechanic and the assistant prepare the rooms and prepare the parking for the cars and the bus when they come after the stage. One mechanic washes the bikes and one mechanic checks the bikes and in our organization, one mechanic washes the car and every day we change the roles.”

Arguably, during the stage is one of the most relaxed times of the day as there may only be a couple of minutes here and there when the mechanic is suddenly called into action.

“I think the most stressful race is Paris-Roubaix. On other races, if all is good, you just have to wait in the car and listen on the radio,” Fouquet laughed. “The racing at the Tour de France is faster and everybody wants to do the best result possible, so it improves the risk of a crash, but after that, it’s a normal race.”